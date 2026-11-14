Air India's US Services Run On Time Even As Ground Stop Halts Thousands Of Flights

Air India stated that all its flights to and from USA have been operating as per schedule.

The flights will be operating without any significant delay, the airline said. This is in spite of air traffic getting severely impacted due to the nation-wide ground stop in USA since last night. Flights en route to New York, Newark and San Francisco landed on time in the morning, the airline said.

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It also stated that it executed on-time departures from New York, Newark and San Francisco without any notable delay.

The is development comes after the Air India noted that the nationwide ground stop in-effect across the US at the time was affecting its air traffic operations. This was due to communication outages.

"As a result, departures from airports across US are impacted, with possible consequential disruptions to Air India flights to and from the U.S. Passengers are advised to check the latest status of their flights and plan their journey to the airport accordingly: http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html Our teams continue to closely monitor the situation and will share updates as available," the airline stated in an 'X' post.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its nationwide ground stop on all departing flights early on Saturday, hours after it was put into effect.

The Department of Homeland Security said there was no threat to the public.

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The FAA ordered all departures from US airports grounded at 20:54 UTC on Friday, citing a communications problem affecting its Air Route Traffic Control Centres. Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 said 4,042 flights were already in the air when the order was issued, and those aircraft continued to their destinations.

The order was lifted at about 7.11 a.m. IST on Saturday, allowing airlines to begin resuming departures. Carriers warned that knock-on delays and cancellations would continue through the day.

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