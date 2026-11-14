Ram Charan Is 'Parenting': Upasana Konidela Questions Why Fathers Are Praised For Doing Basic Duties

Businesswoman Upasana Konidela, wife of actor Ram Charan, has sparked a conversation about gender equality and parenting roles in Indian households.

During her recent appearance at the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam, Upasana spoke to Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh about the unequal expectations placed on mothers and fathers when it comes to raising children.

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Upasana, director of projects at Apollo Hospitals, pointed out how fathers are often lauded for performing basic parenting duties, while mothers are expected to carry out the same responsibilities without receiving similar appreciation.

During the conversation, Nara Lokesh said that it is important to teach children from an early age that household responsibilities should be shared equally between partners.

Agreeing with him, Upasana said: "When a father feeds a child or changes the diaper, the mother and everyone is clapping, saying oh, that's so nice, you're such a good father. But when the mother does it, why aren't they clapping for me? Unless this mindset changes at home, it'll never change in the boardroom. This is what we really need to work on. It should be part of the curriculum, people's mindset, people's changes. The father is not doing anybody a favour. He's parenting. And I think that's the most important thing."

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Upasana emphasised that gender equality must be taught through education and practised at home. She admitted that she had sometimes contributed to this mindset by making a big deal out of her husband taking care of their children.

She added, “If we have that in our mindset, if we have that in our education, if the children are brought up that way, and sometimes if mothers also don't make a big deal when their sons do great work, then I think the whole system itself will progress. As a wife also, sometimes I do it. I find it extremely cute when he feeds my children. But now I understand that it's normal. It's a normal thing for parents to do.”

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About Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela

Actor Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela studied at the same college. The two were friends before their relationship blossomed into love.

The couple got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in 2012. After 11 years of marriage, they welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, in 2023. They became parents to twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi, in January 2026.

Ram Charan is currently shooting for RC 17 with Sukumar at Ramoji Film City. The yet-to-be-titled project, carrying the intriguing tagline “You Can Imagine,” is expected to feature Ram Charan in a rugged, never-before-seen avatar. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings and T-Series Films, the film marks the powerhouse reunion of Ram Charan and director Sukumar after their 2018 hit Rangasthalam.

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