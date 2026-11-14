Rs 5,000 SIP vs Rs 5 Lakh Lumpsum: What Gives Better Results In 10 Years?

When it comes to investing, you can feel confused between SIP and lump sum. SIP or systematic investment plan allows you to contribute into mutual funds every month, depending on your budget. Meanwhile, lump sum contributions are one way investments that are ideally left to grow with a long-term horizon.

Both are good ways to invest money. But their results can be quite different. A Rs 5,000 monthly SIP and a Rs 5 lakh lump sum investment may look similar at first. Depending on market timing, fund house, and other aspects, they can work very differently.

With a Rs 5,000 SIP, you invest a small amount every month. It helps build a saving habit and reduces the stress of market timing. You also get the benefit of rupee cost averaging. In the case of Rs 5 lakh, the entire amount gets market exposure from day one. This can work well when markets perform well, but it also comes with higher risks.

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What Math Suggests

Monthly SIP

SIP amount: Rs 5,000

Investment duration: 10 year

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 6,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 5,61,695

Total value: Rs 11,61,695

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Lumpsum

Investment amount: Rs 5,00,000

Investment duration: 10 year

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 5,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 10,52,924

Total value: Rs 15,52,924

In case of lump sum, the corpus grows into a higher value even with a lower contribution amount. In case of SIPs, even an additional Rs 1 lakh only generates Rs 11.6 lakh corpus. Still, the final amount can be influenced by many factors.

What you must realise that in mutual funds, past returns cannot guarantee future outcomes. As a result, you should consider your risk appetite and financial goals and consult an expert before making any long-term financial commitment.

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