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Rs 5,000 SIP vs Rs 5 Lakh Lumpsum: What Gives Better Results In 10 Years?

A Rs 5,000 monthly SIP and a Rs 5-lakh lump-sum investment may look similar at first. However, depending on market timing, fund house and other aspects, they can work very differently.

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Rs 5,000 SIP vs Rs 5 Lakh Lumpsum: What Gives Better Results In 10 Years?
SIP returns are never guaranteed so be careful with investments.
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  • SIP allows monthly investments, promoting saving habit and rupee cost averaging
  • Lump sum invests entire amount at once, gaining full market exposure immediately
  • A 10-year SIP of Rs 5,000 monthly totals Rs 11.6 lakh with Rs 6 lakh invested
Which strategy is safer during a market downturn?

When it comes to investing, you can feel confused between SIP and lump sum. SIP or systematic investment plan allows you to contribute into mutual funds every month, depending on your budget. Meanwhile, lump sum contributions are one way investments that are ideally left to grow with a long-term horizon.

Both are good ways to invest money. But their results can be quite different. A Rs 5,000 monthly SIP and a Rs 5 lakh lump sum investment may look similar at first. Depending on market timing, fund house, and other aspects, they can work very differently.

With a Rs 5,000 SIP, you invest a small amount every month. It helps build a saving habit and reduces the stress of market timing. You also get the benefit of rupee cost averaging. In the case of Rs 5 lakh, the entire amount gets market exposure from day one. This can work well when markets perform well, but it also comes with higher risks.

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What Math Suggests

Monthly SIP

  • SIP amount: Rs 5,000
  • Investment duration: 10 year
  • Expected rate of return: 12%
  • Invested amount: Rs 6,00,000
  • Estimated returns: Rs 5,61,695
  • Total value: Rs 11,61,695

READ | Rs 25 Lakh Home Loan Or Rs 25 Lakh Mutual Fund Portfolio: Which Financial Goal Should Come First?

Lumpsum

  • Investment amount: Rs 5,00,000
  • Investment duration: 10 year
  • Expected rate of return: 12%
  • Invested amount: Rs 5,00,000
  • Estimated returns: Rs 10,52,924
  • Total value: Rs 15,52,924

In case of lump sum, the corpus grows into a higher value even with a lower contribution amount. In case of SIPs, even an additional Rs 1 lakh only generates Rs 11.6 lakh corpus. Still, the final amount can be influenced by many factors.

What you must realise that in mutual funds, past returns cannot guarantee future outcomes. As a result, you should consider your risk appetite and financial goals and consult an expert before making any long-term financial commitment.

READ | Investing For 25 Years? NPS, EPF Or Both: What Makes More Sense?

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