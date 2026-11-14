Norway vs Wales Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Match On TV, Online?

Norway will look to make the most of their home advantage when they take on Wales in a UEFA Nations League A Group A4 encounter on Saturday. The match will be played at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.

Norway have some key players to watch, including Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, who have been influential in the competition.

Wales, meanwhile, will aim to put up a strong challenge against the hosts as both teams look to strengthen their position in the group.

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Norway and Wales head into the encounter with three points each in Group A4 after four matches. Portugal currently lead the group with 12 points, while Denmark are second with six points. Wales are placed third, ahead of Norway on goal difference.

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Norway have lost their last three matches in the competition after beginning their campaign with a 3-2 victory over Denmark. Wales, meanwhile, will take confidence from their 2-1 win over Norway in Cardiff in October.

Erling Haaland will be a key player for Norway. The Manchester City striker is the UEFA Nations League's all-time leading scorer, with 22 goals in 20 appearances.

Martin Odegaard has also been influential, registering four assists in four matches this campaign. For Wales, Harry Wilson's return from injury will be a major boost ahead of the encounter.

Norway vs Wales: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between Norway and Wales will be played on Saturday, November 14, in Oslo.

Norway vs Wales: Time

The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on Saturday, November 14.

Norway vs Wales: Venue

The UEFA Nations League match will be played at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The UEFA Nations League match between Norway and Wales will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between Norway and Wales will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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