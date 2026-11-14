Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos Story Comes To India With 'You Can See Everything' Documentary Release

A controversial chapter from the world of technology and business is now making its way to Indian theatres. This time, the focus is not just on the scandal but on the person at the centre of it.

Elizabeth Holmes' Life Takes Centre Stage

You Can See Everything follows former Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes as she prepares to begin her prison sentence. The documentary begins 34 days before she is due to report to prison after being convicted of defrauding investors.

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Holmes invites a film crew to record her life during this period. What starts as a closer look at this phase eventually turns into a three-year filmmaking project. The film also features Holmes' partner, Billy Evans. As the cameras stay with them, the documentary looks at what they choose to reveal and what remains out of view.

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim have directed the film. Fielder, known for Nathan for You and The Rehearsal, becomes increasingly involved in the filmmaking as he tries to understand Holmes, Evans and their willingness to speak openly.

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What Happened With Theranos?

Holmes started Theranos in 2003 after claiming that its technology could carry out hundreds of medical tests with just a few drops of blood. The company grew rapidly and reached a valuation of around $9 billion at its peak. Its claims later came under scrutiny, with investigations uncovering major problems linked to its technology and business practices.

Holmes was convicted in 2022 on four counts of defrauding investors. She was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

You Can See Everything does not simply retell those events. The documentary uses reenactments and surreal sequences while looking at public image, manipulation and the limits of documenting real life.

Strong North American Debut

The documentary opened in North America on October 16 and collected $15 million in its first weekend. It was the biggest documentary opening in the region since Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 9/11 in 2004, according to the makers. The film also recorded more than 2,000 sold-out screenings during its opening weekend.

India Release Date

Produced by A24, the documentary will be distributed in India by Sony Pictures Releasing International. Sony Pictures India has announced that You Can See Everything will release in Indian theatres on November 27.

Watch Trailer Here:

(With PTI Inputs)

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