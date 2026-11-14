CM Bhagwant Mann Announces 'Punjab Da Crorepati' Contest: Eligibility, Cash Prize And More

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has launched a quiz competition called Punjab Da Crorepati, for the youth in the state. The winner will get a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

Four other top performers will also receive cash prizes. The state government seeks to encourage young people to improve their knowledge of Punjab's history, culture and geography.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Also Read: Engineer Loses Rs 83 lakh In Stock Trading, Becomes Swiggy Delivery Partner

Punjab Da Crorepati: Eligibility, Cash Prize

The contest is open to youths aged between 15 and 30 years as of Jan. 1 2027. The participants must either be a resident of Punjab or a student of a school, college or university in the state. Aadhaar will be used as proof of residency and age, the state government's website said.

Participants can complete the registration process using the Punjab Da Crorepati portal or mobile app. No fee is required for the process.

There will be a total of 11 rounds, of which nine will be held on an online portal. The remaining two rounds will be in-person. No registration is allowed once Round 4 ends.

The contenders will get 20 seconds to answer every question. If time runs out, the next question will appear on their screen automatically. There is no provision to pause the quiz and come back later.

The top scorers will move to the next round. The cumulative score will decide a candidate's chances to progress to the district-level round.

The 10th round of the contest will be conducted in 23 districts. The toppers will qualify for the grand finale. As many as 10,000 participants will get cash prizes. The winner will get Rs 1 crore, and the four runners-up will get Rs 10 lakh each.

Also Read: 'Deliberately Pushed And Robbed': Woman Alleges Theft On Train, Seeks Railway Accountability

When Does The Quiz Start?

The first round begins on Nov. 22 at 9 am. The next rounds will be held after a gap of two days.

The competition will consist of multiple-choice questions that test the participant's quantitative aptitude and their knowledge of history, geography, culture, art, heritage, governance and public awareness.

The quiz will have a pool of 50,000 questions, most of them based on those asked in recruitment examinations for government jobs in the state.

For more details, contenders can visit the official website of Punjab Da Crorepati.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.