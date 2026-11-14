Samay Raina Takes Dig At Huma Qureshi Over Toxic Box Office; Actress Gives Befitting Reply

Yash was expected to make a grand comeback to the big screen with Geetu Mohandas' Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The film marked his first theatrical release in four years after the phenomenal success of the KGF franchise. Despite the considerable buzz surrounding the project, ensemble cast, and its massive budget, Toxic failed to meet box office expectations, ending its theatrical run with collections below Rs 350 crore.

Huma Qureshi, who played Elizabeth in the action drama, recently appeared as a guest on comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2. During the episode, Samay took a cheeky dig at the film's box office performance, prompting a hilarious exchange between the two.

While interacting with Huma, Samay joked about the film's performance and said, "Usually people come on India's Got Latent, and then their movie flops. You're the first one to flop a movie and then show up here."

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Huma Qureshi's Reply

Huma quickly replied, “Dude, I just acted in a movie named Toxic, you're literally toxic in life.”

When Samay laughed it off and said people still watch him, Huma pointed out that hate-watching gets high viewership these days. She added that this could explain why India's Got Latent continues to rank among the top shows.

Samay agreed and said the same logic would apply to ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups'. He also recalled seeing many intimate scenes in the trailer alone. Laughing at his remarks, Huma said that Samay is always very well-spoken when inviting guests to the show but turns into someone who constantly spits poison once the cameras start rolling.

All About Toxic

Made under the direction of Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grownups starred Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria alongside Yash. The film, released in theatres on August 26, was cleared by the CBFC without cuts and with an A rating.

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It has been in the news for its intimate scenes, along with sequences that have garnered attention for their portrayal of women through visuals and dialogue. After release, viewers also criticised its violence, sensual scenes and lack of emotional depth.

Made on a huge budget, the film did not do well at the box office and ended below Rs 350 crore.

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