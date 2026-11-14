Giri Babu No More: Raghu Babu’s Father And Telugu Veteran Of 600+ Films Dies

Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu, whose career spanned more than five decades and included over 600 films, died on Saturday, November 14, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kondapur, Hyderabad. He was 80. The actor had been facing age-related health complications for some time.

Yerra Seshagiri Rao (Giri Babu) was born on June 8, 1946, in Ravinuthala village of Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district. Giri Babu developed an interest in acting during his early years and entered Telugu cinema with the 1973 film Jagame Maya. He initially appeared in leading roles before establishing himself as a prominent antagonist and character actor.

His screen career brought him opportunities to work alongside several generations of Telugu film stars, including N.T. Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Krishna, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. His ability to move between negative roles, comedy and supporting characters helped him remain relevant as the industry changed.

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Some of his notable films included Annadammula Anubandham, Mallepoovu, Pasivadi Pranam, Viswanatha Nayakudu, Ninne Pelladata, Hello Brother, Little Soldiers, Khadgam and Athadu. His performance as Dushasana in the 1977 mythological film Kurukshetram was also among his early notable appearances.

Giri Babu also built a career behind the camera. He ventured into film production and direction, backing projects such as Simha Garjana, Merupu Daadi and Indrajit. His directorial credits included Ranarangam, Indrajit and Nee Sukhame Nee Korukunna. His final screen appearance was reportedly in the 2023 film Anni Manchi Sakunamule.

His family also has a presence in Telugu cinema. His elder son, Raghu Babu, is a well-known comedian and character actor. His younger son, Bosu Babu, is also associated with the film industry. Giri Babu's wife, Sridevi, died in 2016.

His death marks the passing of an actor who contributed to Telugu cinema as a performer, producer and director across several generations.

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