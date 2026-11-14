Varun Dhawan Turns Horror Hero For YRF; Rocket Boys Fame Abhay Pannu To Direct First Film

Varun Dhawan and Abhay Pannu are coming together for a new big-screen project, marking a fresh collaboration between the actor and filmmaker.

Yash Raj Films is entering the horror genre for the first time with an untitled film starring Varun Dhawan. Abhay Pannu, who gained recognition for creating Rocket Boys, will direct the project and has also written the screenplay.

The film is being developed under the guidance of Aditya Chopra, with YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani serving as producer. The makers have not revealed the title, plot or details about the remaining cast yet.

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For Pannu, the project marks his transition from streaming to the big screen. He will make his theatrical directorial debut with the YRF film.

Varun Dhawan's Second YRF Collaboration

The project marks Varun's second association with YRF after Sui Dhaaga, which released in 2018 and starred him opposite Anushka Sharma. The actor has also explored the horror-comedy space with Bhediya and has Bhediya 2 in the pipeline.

Varun was last seen in his father David Dhawan's romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. He also featured in Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Varun played Hoshiar Singh in the film, which released on January 23, 2026.

Varun Dhawan on Horror

In an old interview with Filmfare, Varun spoke about his experience of working in the horror and supernatural world with Bhediya. He said, "It was insane. It was everything that I wanted it to be. And as an actor, I just surrendered to the director. He knew the world very well because he'd done Stree. So he knew the beats of the world."

He added, "We were all learning together. But Amar was too hands on during the process."

The untitled horror film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on March 31, 2028.

YRF Recent Projects

YRF's recent theatrical releases include War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, and Saiyaara, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The studio also released Mardaani 3, led by Rani Mukerji, and Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, in 2026.

Through YRF Entertainment, the production house has also expanded into streaming with projects including Mandala Murders, starring Vaani Kapoor, and Akka, featuring Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte and Tanvi Azmi.

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