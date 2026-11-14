Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Pleaded With Trump Not To Attack Iran. Here’s What Happened Next

The appeals by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to US President Donald Trump to refrain from renewing military strikes against Iran appear to be gaining traction in Washington. Trump has reportedly told senior advisers that he is inclined to hold off on fresh attacks, provided Tehran avoids further provocations.

The apparent shift in Trump's thinking follows growing diplomatic pressure from two influential regional allies, who have argued that sanctions and the US naval blockade are already taking a toll on Iran's economy and that diplomacy should be given more time to work.

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Trump has told senior advisers he may refrain from fresh strikes on Iran unless Tehran or its Houthi allies in Yemen trigger further provocations, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Still, Washington has kept the option of renewed military action open, maintaining its readiness for escalation even as diplomatic efforts continue.

What Saudi Arabia And Turkey Told Trump

The diplomatic push followed a series of calls between Trump and regional leaders over the past fortnight.

During a conversation on October 31, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged Trump to abandon plans for fresh strikes on Iran, after the US president indicated he was considering military action following the midterm elections, according to people familiar with the discussion, the Reuters report said.

The Saudi crown prince reportedly pleaded with him to hold back, arguing that economic sanctions against Tehran were beginning to produce results and that Washington should allow the pressure to work rather than return to military action.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also conveyed a similar message during his recent conversations with Trump.

The two leaders have spoken three times since October 28, according to the Turkish presidency.

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An official account of their November 7 conversation emphasised the need to bring an end to tensions between Washington and Tehran.

While Trump sought the views of both leaders, neither Saudi Arabia nor Turkey received any firm commitment from the US president that military action would be ruled out.

Trump Considers Holding Back Military Action

Trump's private consultations with advisers indicate that Washington is reassessing the prospect of renewed military action. He has signalled that fresh strikes could be avoided if Iran and its regional allies refrain from further provocations.

The president has alternated between threats of escalation and signals that he is willing to wind down the conflict, leaving his next move uncertain.

Current and former US officials cited by Reuters said Trump had not settled on a definitive strategy for resolving the conflict.

His latest comments also indicate that appeals from regional allies have influenced his thinking.

Speaking to sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith on Thursday, Trump said he could end the conflict immediately but was extending the process at the request of countries Washington was seeking to protect.

"I could end it immediately, but at the request of the nations that I am looking to protect, we are doing it a little bit longer, a bit more civilly," he said.

His remarks came amid growing concerns about the economic consequences of the conflict, particularly its impact on global fuel prices and the broader energy market.

US Sanctions And Naval Blockade Putting Pressure On Iran

A significant factor behind Washington's apparent willingness to consider restraint is the assessment that economic pressure is already weakening Iran's position.

US intelligence agencies have concluded that the naval blockade and economic sanctions are hurting the Iranian economy and are likely to continue putting pressure on Tehran, according to two US officials briefed on the assessments.

The US military has been enforcing restrictions on Iranian maritime trade and is now seeking to prevent weapons and other sanctioned materials from entering the country through land routes and the Caspian Sea.

The expanded effort is intended to tighten economic and logistical restrictions on Tehran without immediately resorting to another bombing campaign.

For Saudi Arabia and Turkey, allowing these measures more time could offer an opportunity to avoid another round of military confrontation while keeping pressure on Iran.

US Moves Third Aircraft Carrier Into Middle East

Despite the diplomatic push, Washington is not scaling back its military preparedness.

The US military is moving a third aircraft carrier into the Middle East in the coming days. The vessel is expected to replace one of the two carriers currently operating in the region, although all three could remain deployed if the situation demands it, according to people familiar with US military planning.

The deployment underlines the administration's intention to retain the ability to launch further operations if diplomatic efforts fail or Iran takes actions Washington considers provocative.

Military options reportedly being considered include additional strikes against Iran's underground nuclear facilities.

However, the US has already targeted these installations, and officials remain uncertain whether another round of attacks would achieve significant results.

US intelligence assessments also suggest that renewed strikes are unlikely to substantially alter Iran's negotiating position.

Another concern relates to the availability of American weapons and ammunition. Trump has received briefings on military stockpiles, with some officials raising concerns about depleted supplies of certain precision-guided munitions.

Reuters had reported in August that the US had used virtually all of its long-range precision munitions, with another person familiar with the matter indicating that these stocks had not yet been replenished.

The White House, however, has rejected concerns about the military's ability to sustain operations, maintaining that American forces have sufficient ammunition to meet the president's strategic objectives.

Israel Continues To Push For Military Action

While Saudi Arabia and Turkey are pressing for restraint, Israel is reportedly continuing to lobby the Trump administration for another military campaign against Iran.

Israeli officials have maintained pressure on Washington to consider renewed military operations, according to a US official cited by Reuters.

This puts Trump in a difficult position, with competing demands from regional allies, military considerations and the broader strategic relationship with Israel.

Although the president has suggested that the US has already achieved much of what it could through negotiations, he has stopped short of ruling out further attacks.

In a social media post on Thursday, Trump said Washington did not need an agreement with Tehran, claiming that the US had secured substantial financial and strategic leverage, including control over the Strait of Hormuz.

A White House official also said Trump remained the sole decision-maker on the issue and would act in accordance with American interests.

Iran Conflict Becomes Political And Economic Challenge For Trump

The conflict has also emerged as a domestic political challenge for the Trump administration.

Rising global fuel prices and the economic consequences of the war have contributed to growing public dissatisfaction in the US.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted shortly before the November 3 midterm elections found that 55% of Americans believed the war was not worth its cost.

Vice President JD Vance also cited the conflict as a factor behind the Republican Party's losses in the elections, which handed control of Congress to Democrats.

The political implications could further complicate Trump's calculations as he weighs the costs of prolonging the conflict against the risks of allowing Iran to recover its strategic position.

For now, the administration appears to be pursuing a dual approach: keeping diplomatic channels open while maintaining sufficient military strength to resume operations if necessary.

The appeals from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, coupled with intelligence assessments about the effectiveness of sanctions, may have strengthened the case for delaying further attacks.

However, with Israel continuing to press for military action and a third US aircraft carrier heading to the region, the possibility of renewed confrontation remains.

Whether Trump ultimately chooses diplomacy or military escalation will depend on developments in the coming days, particularly Tehran's actions and Washington's assessment of the risks involved.

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