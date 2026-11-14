China To Meet All New Power Demand With Clean Energy, CCTV Says

China is expected to meet all growth in power demand with new clean energy generation by 2030, China Central Television reported.

Renewable energy generation exceeded 3 trillion kilowatt-hours in the first nine months of the year, accounting for more than 40% of total power output, CCTV said, citing a report from the Academy of Macroeconomic Research. The institute is under the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planning agency.

Wind and solar are already among the main sources of new generating capacity and are gradually becoming major sources of power generation, the report said. They are expected to become the main source of additional electricity supply by 2030.

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