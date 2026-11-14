CSEET October 2026 Results To Be Declared on November 15; How To Download Marksheet

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 session results on November 15, at 2 pm. Candidates who appeared for the examination will can check their results and download their marksheets from icsi.edu. According to the official notification, the institute will release the formal electronic result-cum-marks statement immediately after the declaration of results.

To check their results, candidates must navigate to the results section and select the link for the CSEET October 2026 results once its active.

The CSEET October 2026 examination was conducted between October 1 and October 6. Candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to keep their registration details and login credentials ready to access their results. ICSI will not issue physical copies of the marksheet. Candidates will be required to download the electronic document from the official website and retain it for future academic and registration purposes.

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The link will redirect candidates to the result portal, where they must enter the required credentials and after submitting required details, the result will appear on the screen.

Candidates should carefully verify their personal information, examination status and subject-wise marks before downloading the scorecard. They are also advised to save a digital copy and take a printout for future reference.

CSEET is an entry-level examination for candidates seeking admission to the Company Secretary course offered by ICSI. It assesses students' understanding of subjects relevant to the company secretarial profession, including business communication, accounting, economic and business concepts, and legal principles.

Candidates who successfully qualify for CSEET can proceed register for the Executive Programme, subject to the eligibility requirements and admission procedures prescribed by the institute.

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Candidates who are dissatisfied with their marks, can get their marks verified by paying a fee of Rs 250 per subject.

Moreover, the institute allows candidates to apply for inspection or certified copies of their answer books through the prescribed procedure. These facilities carry separate charges, and applicants must follow the relevant deadline instructions.

Candidates are advised to consult the official examination notices for the application window and procedure for these services after the results are announced.

Meanwhile, the institute is preparing for its next CSEET examination cycle. Applications for the February 2027 examination session are scheduled to open on November 16, 2026.

Candidates planning to appear in the upcoming session should monitor the official website for registration deadlines, eligibility conditions, examination schedules and other important announcements.

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