Tesla Starts Taking Cybercab Orders From Select Customers

Tesla Inc. invited select customers to place orders for the Cybercab in a step toward trying to make its driverless car available to consumers.

The two-seat vehicle, which lacks a steering wheel and foot pedals, initially launched as part of Tesla's robotaxi service in Austin. Now, the Cybercab will be available via limited release in supported service areas, the company announced Friday on X.

The Cybercab will work unsupervised in all the same locations as Tesla's robotaxi fleet, Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla's head of artificial intelligence, said in a separate post on X. The company had previously posted an interest form for fleet operators, but not for individual owners.

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Matt Holm, president of the Tesla Austin's Owners Club, posted screenshots of an email showing he ordered the vehicle after he was invited to reserve a Cybercab for $29,990, plus a $299 monthly subscription required to operate the vehicle.

It's unclear whether regulators would stand in the way of Tesla delivering driverless cars to consumers. One day after the car debuted in September, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a probe into the process and technical data Tesla relied on when the company self-certified the vehicles as compliant with all federal safety standards.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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