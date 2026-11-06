Tesla To Wind Down Production Of Cybertruck At Gigafactory Texas, Confirms Elon Musk. Here's Why

Tesla will scale back its Cybertruck production to gear up for autonomous Cybercab manufacturing at the Texas Gigafactory by mid-2027, CEO Elon Musk announced on social media.

In a post on X, Musk said, "Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production."

The move reflects the company's increasing focus on autonomous mobility and its plans to expand its driverless transportation business.

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However, Musk did not clarify whether Cybertruck production would be relocated to another facility or discontinued entirely. The announcement has left the future of the electric pick-up's manufacturing operations uncertain, as Tesla prepares to prioritise its next-generation autonomous vehicle, Reuters reported.

The Cybertruck has struggled to maintain consumer interest since its 2023 launch. Initially touted by Musk as a game-changing electric vehicle designed to challenge traditional rivals such as Ford, the vehicle initially attracted considerable attention for its polarising design and high-tech promises.

However, the production of this full-size, all-electric pick-up truck has faced several challenges, including multiple recalls, quality-control issues and repeated price revisions, affecting its market performance. Despite the initial excitement surrounding the vehicle, the Cybertruck has struggled to maintain market momentum and attract sustained consumer demand.

Meanwhile, Tesla is making the Cybercab central to its autonomous strategy. This driverless vehicle will anchor the company's robotaxi network ambitions as it expands into self-driving transport.

Increasing Cybercab production would allow Tesla to direct more manufacturing resources towards its robotaxi ambitions as it looks to strengthen its position in the emerging autonomous vehicle sector.

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To counter slowing demand and fierce competition, Tesla has continually revised the Cybertruck's price tag to keep the electric pick-up attractive in a shifting market, according to Investing.com.

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