Ramayana Box Office Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Film Nears Rs 100 Crore Gross In India

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is going strong at the box office after opening to an Indian net collection of Rs.64.85 crores across 25,200 shows, according to box-office tracker Sacnilk. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, released in cinemas on Thursday, November 5. The film sold an estimated 25.26 lakh tickets on Day 1.

As of Day 2, Ramayana is currently running across 11,909 shows and has collected a net of Rs.14.99 crore today. The film's India gross collection has reached Rs.95.19 crore after two days. The latest figures are live estimates based on 11,909 shows tracked by Sacnilk as of 2:03 PM IST. Final Day 2 figures are expected to be available later in the night.

Ramayana Box Office Collection: Kannada, Telugu

The Hindi version on Day 2 earned Rs.11.25 crore from 10,129 shows, followed by the Kannada version making Rs.1.52 crore from 483 shows. The Telugu version drew Rs.1.32 crore from 769 shows, while the Tamil version made Rs.54 lakh from 310 shows followed by the Malayalam version making Rs.36 lakh from 218 shows, according to Sacnilk tracking data.

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This brings the India net collection to Rs.79.84 crore so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 opened in theatres on Thursday, November 5, with an India net collection of Rs.64.85 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film's opening-day India gross stood at Rs.77.50 crore. It registered an estimated 36% overall occupancy across 25,200 shows on its opening day.

The Hindi version contributed Rs.47.50 crore to the opening-day net collection while the Kannada version earned Rs.7.25 crore. The Telugu version collected Rs.6 crore, while the Tamil version brought in Rs.2.60 crore followed by the Malayalam version contributing Rs.1.50 crore.

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About Ramayana

Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Vivek Oberoi.

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and brings the epic Indian mythology of the Ramayana to the big screen. The first instalment follows the story of Lord Ram and the events leading to his battle against Ravana.

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