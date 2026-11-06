Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana Came With A Challenge For Ranbir Kapoor, Reveals Ajinkya Deo

Playing Lord Ram may look grand on screen, but wearing the heavy costumes for the role was not easy for Ranbir Kapoor during the shooting of Ramayana. Ajinkya Deo, who plays Maharishi Vishwamitra, recently shared some details about the challenges faced by the cast while getting ready for their roles.

He revealed that Ranbir had a tough time carrying the heavy crown and outfit of Lord Ram. The costume was so heavy that the actor used to feel tired while wearing it. Ajinkya also spoke about his own experience and explained that he had fewer costume items to manage than some of the other actors.

In an interview with NDTV, Ajinkya Deo explained, “Most of the time, I was bare bodied because I was playing a sadhu, Vishwamitra. So that was a good thing. But the hair and the beard that I had to wear were quite heavy. It took one and a half hours just to put on the wig and the beard. For the rest of the guys, yes, it was a challenge. I know for a fact that for Ram, it was a little troublesome wearing the crown and the whole get up. He used to get up and be like, ‘Oh my God.' It used to be heavy.”

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The actor also explained that shooting inside studios made things easier for the actors. Since the sets had controlled temperatures, the cast didn't deal with extreme heat while wearing heavy costumes.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Yash as Ravana, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Other cast members also include Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi.

According to Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 127.50 Crore worldwide so far. Out of this amount, Rs 64.85 Crore came from India, while overseas markets contributed Rs 50 Crore.

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