Bengaluru Shocker: Cab Driver Kills Wife, 6 Of Her Family Members Over 'Interference' In His Life

A prolonged marital dispute allegedly led to a series of killings in Bengaluru, where a cab driver is accused of murdering his wife and six of her relatives over what he described as their interference in his personal life, NDTV reported.

The accused has been identified as Indushekhar. He had been married to Sunitha for nearly 20 years and lived with her in the city's Rajajinagar area.

Police investigations suggest that the couple's marriage had been troubled for years, with frequent quarrels and unresolved differences straining their relationship.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Investigators believe Indushekhar harboured deep resentment towards his wife's family, particularly her mother and brothers, whom he blamed for repeatedly interfering in their marital affairs.

ALSO READ | 2011 Keenan-Reuben Murder Case: HC Reduces Life Sentence To 20 Years, Upholds Conviction For Lesser Charges Against Others

This resentment allegedly drove him to plan the killings of his wife and six of her relatives.

According to police, Indushekhar allegedly murdered Sunitha first, hitting her on the head with a grinding stone. He then reportedly transported her body to Nandi Hills and dumped it there in an attempt to conceal the crime.

To avoid suspicion over her disappearance, Indushekhar allegedly told neighbours that Sunitha had gone on a trip with friends and could not be contacted because her mobile phone was switched off.

A day later, he reportedly summoned his brothers-in-law, Shivakumar and Shankar, to his house on the pretext of a drinking get-together. Police said he allegedly killed both men there.

Investigators said he subsequently killed their wives, Nalini and Divya, along with his mother-in-law Rupavathi and Shankar's seven-year-old son, Puneeth.

According to preliminary findings, the victims were allegedly called to the house one after another before being killed.

Their bodies were subsequently transported and dumped at different locations in an attempt to destroy evidence and evade detection.

Police said the accused allegedly cleaned the house to remove bloodstains after the killings. He also reportedly used chemicals to wash the grinding stone suspected to have been used in the murders.

Investigators have seized the stone and the car allegedly used to transport the bodies as part of the probe.

The case came to light after Nalini's mother approached the police and lodged a missing persons complaint.

ALSO READ | Gujarat Horror: Man Allegedly Kills 10-Year-Old Son To End Generations-Old 'Bhuvo' Tradition

As officers began investigating the disappearance of several family members, suspicion reportedly fell on Indushekhar.

Police said inconsistencies in his statements, along with evidence recovered during a search of his residence, strengthened their suspicions.

During sustained questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the murders and disclosed the locations where he had disposed of the bodies, police said.

As the investigation progressed, officers took him to Nandi Hills and launched a search operation. After several hours, the body of seven-year-old Puneeth was recovered from the area. Efforts are continuing to trace the remaining victims.

Investigators are also examining whether anyone else assisted the accused in carrying out the alleged murders, including the possible role of his daughter.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday described the incident as deeply unfortunate, calling it an apparently pre-planned crime involving members of the same family.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said the accused had claimed that he was humiliated by his wife's family.

"It is definitely a twisted mind that has done the job. He has given the whereabouts of the bodies across the state," the minister said, adding that the investigation was underway.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killings and verify the accused's account of the events.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.