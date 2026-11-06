'Ranbir And Yash Nailed It': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Praises Ramayana, Calls Namit Malhotra 'Committed'

Ramayana: Part 1 has received praise from several people in the film industry, with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga now sharing his reaction to the film. Vanga took to X to praise Ranbir Kapoor and Yash for their performances as Lord Rama and Ravana, saying both actors had made a strong impression in their respective roles.

In his post, Vanga wrote, “Want to experience the magnitude of Ram and Raavana? Please go watch Ramayana. Ranbir and Yash — both nailed it bone-deep. Made their presence absolutely commanding. I loved it. I have never known a producer to be this committed @malhotra_namit.”

ALSO READ: Ramayana English Vs Ramayana Hindi: What Are The Major Differences?



Ranbir plays Lord Rama and Parashurama in the film, while Yash appears as Ravana. The film also marks Yash's Hindi cinema debut. The two actors lead the first part of Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation of the epic.

Namit Malhotra Gets Special Mention

Along with praising the lead actors, Vanga also acknowledged producer Namit Malhotra's work on the project. His comment highlighted the producer's commitment to the film, which has been in development for several years.

Ramayana: Part 1, also titled Rise of a Legend, is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film is based on Sage Valmiki's epic and follows Lord Rama's journey from Ayodhya to his 14-year exile with Sita and Lakshman. The story also leads to Ravana's abduction of Sita.

Ramayana Cast And Music

The film features Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasarath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Other key roles include Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The film's music adds to its large-scale production. Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman have composed the original musical score for Ramayana: Part 1.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was released worldwide on November 5, 2026. It was released in standard, 3D and IMAX formats and is available in multiple Indian and international languages.

ALSO READ: 150 Sets, Rs 1 Crore 24-carat Gold Throne And A 50-Foot Chariot: Inside Ramayana's Epic World

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