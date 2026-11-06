Delhi AQI Worsens Ahead Of Diwali, GRAP Stage 3 Restrictions Imposed: What's Banned, What's Allowed

Delhi-NCR has been placed under stricter pollution control measures, with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoking Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the region with immediate effect.

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Delhi-NCR has been placed under stricter pollution control measures, with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoking Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the region with immediate effect.

The decision comes less than two days before Diwali, as Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 382 on Friday, November 6.

The reading falls in the 'very poor' category.

The CAQM has imposed the restrictions as a precautionary measure for now, amid deteriorating air quality across the national capital and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR).

Under the GRAP framework, air quality is divided into four categories: 'poor' for AQI between 201 and 300, 'very poor' between 301 and 400, 'severe' between 401 and 450, and 'severe plus' for readings above 450.

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The invocation of Stage III brings stricter restrictions to control pollution across Delhi-NCR. These include stop all the constructions and demolition activities, along with restrictions on the movement of certain older, more polluting vehicles.

The restrictions also prohibit the transportation of construction materials such as sand and cement on unpaved roads. Stone crushers, mining operations and hot-mix plants that do not use clean fuel have been ordered to shut down.

The use of diesel generator sets has also been banned, except for emergency and essential services.

Private companies have been advised to allow employees to work from home or follow a hybrid work arrangement to reduce vehicular emissions.

Schools up to Class 5 have been directed to shift to online classes to limit children's exposure to polluted air.

(This is a developing story)

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