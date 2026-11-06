PVR Clarifies After INOX Juice Counter Shut Down In Bengaluru Mall After Complaint Over Cups Used To Serve Drinks

Karnataka's food safety authorities have shut down the juice counter at a PVR INOX multiplex in Bengaluru and issued a notice to the establishment after finding violations of food safety regulations, Health Minister UT Khader said.

The action followed a complaint about the cups used to serve juice to customers at the PVR INOX outlet in Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, Khader said in a post on X late on Thursday.

Responding to the incident, PVR INOX denied that the cups seen in the video were being reused to serve beverages. In an official statement to NDTV Network, the company said the cups were damaged and leaking and had been segregated and kept aside for disposal in accordance with its established procedures.

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PVR INOX said such cups are disposed of at the end of every shift in the presence of authorised personnel, with the process documented for inventory purposes. It categorically maintained that the damaged cups were not used for dispensing drinks.

The company added that the concerned authorities had visited the premises and conducted an inspection, and that it was addressing their queries. An internal investigation and audit conducted by PVR INOX also found no process deviation, it said.

Food Safety Officers of the Department of Health and Family Welfare inspected the premises and found the violations, he said. Photographs shared with the post showed the counter's entrance criss-crossed with tape, with officers standing beside it holding the notice.

"PVR INOX remains committed to upholding the highest standards of hygiene, food safety and quality across its operations. We request you to kindly take note of the above clarification and consider updating the social media post to reflect the Company's official position," the statement concluded.

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Earlier, Khader used the action to send a message to the wider industry. "When it comes to food safety, the same rules apply to everyone, from big brands to small vendors," he said. "Public health matters as much as business."

He urged food businesses to follow the rules "with their customers' health in mind" and asked the public to report unhygienic food, packaging or serving practices by scanning the Food Safety QR code attached to the post. "Every complaint will be looked into," he said.

The QR system was launched on August 17 as part of a wider state drive. The Karnataka government has intensified inspections in recent months, covering five-star hotels, quick-commerce dark stores, clubs and restaurants.

Khader said on August 7 that the state had begun inspecting five-star hotels to ensure consumers were served safe and hygienic food.

Action has followed public complaints in several cases. A KFC outlet in Mangaluru was sealed after a customer complained about spoiled chicken, according to Khader, with samples sent for laboratory testing. On September 3, officials sealed the kitchen of Chairman's Club in Bengaluru's Sahakaranagar after finding 40 kg of expired chilli and improperly labelled products.

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On September 23, Khader said the drive would be extended to street food vendors, with an emphasis on hygiene and safe food handling.

The Forum Mall multiplex has also drawn civic action in a separate matter. Bengaluru South City Corporation fined staff linked to PVR INOX and the mall a total of Rs 1.25 lakh over waste management violations, PTI reported, citing PTI inputs.

(With PTI inputs.)

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