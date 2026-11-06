Karmabhoomi Express Catches Fire In Punjab, Thick Smoke Engulfs 4 Coaches: What We Know

Panic gripped passengers aboard the Karmabhoomi Express near Sarai Banjara railway station in Punjab on Friday after a major fire broke out in four coaches, bringing the train to a halt.

There was no official confirmation of any fatalities or injuries in the incident at the time of writing.

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An official said the fire reportedly started in the fifth coach from the engine of Train No. 12508, which operates between Amritsar and New Jalpaiguri, before spreading to three other coaches.

Thick plumes of smoke and flames were seen rising from the affected compartments, prompting passengers to evacuate the train.

Railway officials and emergency response teams rushed to the spot and began efforts to bring the blaze under control.

The incident occurred near Sarai Banjara railway station in the Patiala-Rajpura area. Some reports placed the site close to Basantpura village, around 15 kilometres from Rajpura.

A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire, although railway authorities have not officially established the cause. Some reports have also suggested that the blaze may have originated in the pantry car, but this has not been independently confirmed.

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The Railways has reportedly ordered a high-level investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fire.

The exact cause of the blaze, the extent of damage to the four coaches and the number of passengers injured, if any, are yet to be officially confirmed.

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