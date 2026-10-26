Fire Breaks Out in AC Boiler On North Block Rooftop, Six Fire Engines Rushed

A fire broke out at the North Block government building on Raisina Hill in New Delhi on Monday morning, prompting the Delhi Fire Services to rush six fire engines to the spot after receiving a report of smoke in the area.

According to NDTV, the fire services received an alert at around 11.10 am, following which emergency teams were dispatched to the site to assess the situation and bring the blaze under control.

Initial reports suggested that a short circuit may have triggered a fire in an air-conditioning boiler on the rooftop while welding work was underway. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately established.

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The fire department released a statement."A fire broke out in an AC boiler installed on the rooftop of North Block. Welding work was underway when a sudden short circuit reportedly triggered the fire in one of the AC boilers. The fire has since been brought under control,"

The fire reportedly occurred amid ongoing repair work in the area which was quickly contained by emergency crews. The Delhi Fire Services confirmed the blaze has been fully brought under control, with no further threat to the site.

No casualties had been reported in the initial information available about the incident.

North Block is a prominent government building on Raisina Hill that houses key offices of the Union government as part of the Central Secretariat complex. A short circuit during welding work triggered a fire in a rooftop AC boiler at Delhi's North Block.

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora also reacted to the incident on social media. In a post on X, Deora said he had noticed thick smoke rising from behind North Block while travelling to Parliament and expressed hope that everyone was safe.

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