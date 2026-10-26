Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Trains Run 20-25 Minutes Late After Overhead Wire Snag Near Thane

Mumbai's Central Railway suburban train services were disrupted on Monday morning after an unidentified object became entangled with the overhead electrical equipment on the down near Kanjurmarg near Thane causing delays and inconvenience to commuters.

According to a railway advisory posted on X, "Train Update Due to an unknown article hanging on the OHE on the DN local line between Thane–Mulund, suburban train services are running behind schedule. Passengers are requested to kindly bear with the inconvenience. "

The incident reportedly occurred near Mulund railway station, where a piece of material or debris came into contact with the overhead equipment (OHE), which supplies electricity to trains. Reports also indicated that the disruption involved an overhead wire glitch, although the precise nature of the fault was not independently confirmed.

The incident affected suburban services on the busy Central Line, which connects Mumbai with several residential and commercial areas across the metropolitan region. Commuters travelling between Thane, Mulund and other stations experienced delays as services were affected.

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Meanwhile, visuals shared by a passenger show several commuters alighting from a stalled local train and walking along the railway tracks to reach their destination due to the overhead wire glitch.

The disruption caused inconvenience to daily passengers, including office-goers and others relying on the suburban railway network for their journeys. Delays on the Central Line can lead to increased crowding on platforms and trains, particularly during busy commuting periods.

Reports also suggested that the contact between the material and the overhead electrical equipment produced sparks and smoke, briefly raising concerns among passengers in the vicinity. The extent of the disruption and the duration of the service interruption were not immediately clear.

Railway authorities were expected to address the issue and restore normal operations after the obstruction or fault was dealt with. However, no confirmed timeline for the complete restoration of services was available in the information provided.

Passengers travelling along the affected stretch were advised to allow additional time for their journeys and check official Central Railway updates before leaving for their destinations.

Commuters were urged to remain patient while services returned to normal and to follow announcements issued by railway authorities regarding train movements and any further delays.

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