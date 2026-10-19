Indian Railways Warns Passengers Against Loud Music, Speakerphone Use; Fines Up to Rs 5,000, Jail Possible

Southern Railway is tightening enforcement against passengers who disturb fellow travellers by playing loud music, watching videos on speakers or talking loudly on their phones. The move follows complaints about noise inside train coaches and on platforms, particularly in enclosed, air-conditioned compartments, Hindustan Times reported.

The railway has asked its divisions to make passengers aware of the rules against nuisance and disruptive behaviour. Under Section 145 of the Railways Act, 1989, those found creating a nuisance on railway premises can face legal action, including fines or removal from the premises, depending on the circumstances.

The advisory also states that authorised railway commercial staff, including ticket examiners of the prescribed rank, may impose penalties of up to Rs 1,000 where permitted under the applicable rules.

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Passengers who continue creating a nuisance despite being instructed to stop by authorised railway personnel could face further legal action, including a fine of up to Rs 5,000, simple imprisonment for up to six months, or both, where the relevant provision applies.

To improve compliance, Southern Railway has directed divisions to use public address systems to make announcements in regional languages, Hindi and English. Notices and warning stickers are also intended to remind passengers of the rules, particularly inside coaches where noise can affect other travellers.

Passengers have been advised to use earphones or headphones while listening to music or watching videos. They should also keep mobile phones on silent or vibration mode, lower ringtone volumes and avoid loud conversations, especially during night journeys.

The Railway Board had previously raised concerns about loud phone conversations, prolonged calls and objectionable ringtones in a communication issued on July 23, 2012. The latest awareness drive reinforces the need for passengers to behave responsibly and respect the comfort of others during their journeys.

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However, the maximum penalties should not be interpreted as automatic punishment for every instance of loud audio. The action taken will depend on the nature of the conduct, the circumstances and the applicable legal provision. Passengers are advised to follow instructions from railway officials and use personal audio devices considerately to help maintain a peaceful travel environment.

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