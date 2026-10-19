8th Pay Commission: Bigger Basic Pay Or More Allowances, Which Could Give You More Financial Security

The 8th Pay Commission has put the spotlight on potential salary hikes for central government employees, with many awaiting clarity on revised pay scales and allowances. Set up in November 2025, the Commission has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations, which will shape the next round of pay revisions.

It is supposed to examine factors like inflation, economic conditions and employees' financial needs and recommend the scale of pay revision for employees and pensioners with the central government. Amid widespread consultations, employees' representative organisations have raised demands for better pay, more allowances and higher fitment factor.

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The fitment factor is a multiplier used to calculate revised basic salaries under the new Pay Commission. For example, a factor of 2.0 would increase a basic pay of Rs 18,000 to Rs 36,000. For the 8th Pay Commission, demands over fitment factors have ranged from 3.2 to 4 or even higher in some cases.

Understanding High Fitment Factor:

Suppose an employee currently earns a basic pay of Rs 18,000:

Assumed Fitment Factor: 3

Revised Basic Pay: Rs 18,000 × 3 = Rs 54,000

Increase in Basic Pay: Rs 54,000 − Rs 18,000 = Rs 36,000

Basic Pay of Rs 44,500:

Fitment Factor: 3

Revised Basic Pay: Rs 44,500 × 3 = Rs 1,33,500

Increase in Basic Pay: Rs 1,33,500 − Rs 44,500 = Rs 89,000

For those unaware, basic pay is only one component of a government employee's salary. Other components may include Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, and Transport Allowance. However, the fitment factor only applies to the basic pay, which makes up nearly half of the total pay.

Bigger Basic Pay Or More Allowances - What Makes More Sense?

Many employees are demanding higher allowances under the revised 8th Pay Commission salary structure. With higher allowances, it can be easier for employees to manage everyday expenses, including rising fuel costs, house rent, etc. For employees using the old tax regime, these allowances can also help with offsetting tax liabilities as they reduce the taxable income.

Employees planning for long-term financial stability should consider the advantages of a higher basic pay. This is mainly because pension is linked with basic pay. So, a higher basic pay can provide greater financial security after retirement.

Social security benefits like provident funds and the national pension system are also calculated on basic pay. A higher basic pay would mean more money may get accumulated in these schemes, which can provide long-term security.

Example:

At 12% contribution in PF at Rs 18,000 basic pay, an employee will end up with Rs 82.6 lakh corpus after 30 years, considering 5% annual hike in salary.

If the basic pay is at Rs 25,000, the employee will end up with Rs 1.21 crore at 8.25% (current) returns.

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This shows that higher allowances may provide immediate financial relief, but a higher basic pay can improve long-term retirement benefits. As a result, employees can compare these aspects of their salary structure as well as tax implications and pension rules as they try to understand what may be more beneficial.

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