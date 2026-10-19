DA Hike Likely Before Diwali: Will It Fight Inflation Or Only Preserve Purchasing Power?

Government employees across India are eagerly awaiting announcements linked to the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike. DA hikes are cost-of-living adjustments that are meant to help the government employees offset the impact of inflation.

With employees still awaiting the July 2026 DA and Dearness Relief (DR) revision, they are hoping that the government will make the announcement ahead of Diwali, which falls on Nov. 8.

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The move will benefit nearly 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners. As per reports, there are expectations that the DA will be increased from 60 to 63%, but there is no confirmation.

How DA Is Calculated In Salary?

Basic Pay: Rs 18,000 per month

Previous DA Rate: 60%

Previous DA Amount: Rs 18,000 × 60% = Rs 10,800 per month

Expected Revised DA Rate: 63%

Revised DA Amount: Rs 18,000 × 63% = Rs 11,340 per month

Monthly Increase: Rs 11,340 − Rs 10,800 = Rs 540

Additional Amount in 12 Months: Rs 540 × 12 = Rs 6,480

This means that the central government employees will receive an additional Rs 540 per month in salary. If the revised DA rate of 63% is effective from July 1 but the government announces or pays the increase later, the employee may receive arrears for the eligible period. Pensioners will receive a corresponding increase in Dearness Relief (DR), calculated on their eligible basic pension.

Will DA Hike Offset Impact of Inflation?

DA is meant to protect purchasing power. Assuming that inflation stands at 3%, here's what DA hike might mean:

At Rs 18,000 basic pay:

Earlier pay: Rs 18,000 + Rs 10,800 = Rs 28,800

New pay: Rs 18,000 + Rs 11,340 = Rs 29,340

Increase in total pay: Rs 540 ÷ Rs 28,800 = 1.875%

This means that for someone earning Rs 18,000 basic pay, the actual increase in total pay is under 2%. As a result, the pay hike may be able to partially offset the impact of inflation (assumed 3%), depending on several other factors such as annual increment, etc.

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Note: These calculations do not account for other allowance such as rent, transport, etc.

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