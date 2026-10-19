Money-Recovery Gap After A Digital Scam: 5 Steps You Must Take Immediately 

Imagine you receive a message saying your bank accounts need verification. You click the link and enter your details. Within a few minutes, an amount of ₹50,000 disappears from your account. You report the scam in the hope of getting your money back. But even after days, you get no clear answer.

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This waiting period after the digital scam and the recovery of money, if possible, is called the money recovery gap. One can increase the chances of recovery by following some major steps mentioned below:

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Call Your Bank Immediately

Do not wait for the morning; you should call the bank's customer care and report the unauthorised transaction and ask for help in blocking the transactions to secure your account and register your complaint.

This means that if Rs 50,000 is debited from your account at 11:15 AM, you should call your bank immediately after the transaction. Reporting the incident quickly may help a great deal, giving the bank an opportunity to act on it instantly.

Report the Fraud Through Appropriate Channels

Report the fraud through the appropriate channels. In India, you can call 1930, the cybercrime helpline in India. You can also file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in

Make sure that you have all the necessary details, such as the transaction ID, bank statement, the scammers' phone number, and messages, along with screenshots will be helpful to register the complaint.

Secure Your Accounts

Change your banking passwords, UPI PIN, and email password if they may have been exposed. Log out of devices and remove suspicious apps. Never share an OTP or PIN with someone claiming they can recover your money.

Keep Track of Every Complaint

Save your bank complaint number and cybercrime acknowledgement number. If you reported the incident through 1930, follow the instructions given to complete your complaint. Follow up with your bank regularly.

Do Not Fall for a Second Scam

Someone may promise to recover your Rs 50,000 for a fee of Rs 2,000. Be careful. Recovery is never guaranteed. Paying a stranger could increase your loss.

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After a scam, panic is natural, but quick action matters. Report the fraud, preserve the evidence, and follow up consistently. You may not control how quickly recovery happens. You can take steps immediately to protect what remains and improve your chances of getting help.

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