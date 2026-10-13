Replying "No" Can Empty Your Bank Account, Here's How You Can Prevent New WhatsApp Scam

A simple “No” reply to a WhatsApp message could put your bank savings at risk, Director General and Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad VC Sajjanar has warned while alerting citizens to a new cyber scam. In a post on X, Sajjanar explained how cybercriminals are allegedly using a new WhatsApp scam to target unsuspecting users and shared tips on how citizens can protect themselves from such fraud.

In a post on X, Sajjanar wrote, “A single 'No'—and your bank account is drained! No OTPs requested, no links to click! Money siphoned off in seconds via a WhatsApp message! Fraudsters' latest ploy: an auto-execution file attack!”

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner also shared a video explaining how the scam works and how citizens can protect themselves.

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“A person's bank account was completely drained in mere moments simply for replying 'NO' to a single WhatsApp message! The victim had not shared any OTP with anyone, nor had he clicked on any suspicious links; that two-letter reply—'NO'—was all it took to wipe out his life's savings,” he added.

“I recently came across a new type of cybercrime that completely swindled even a chartered accountant. It is a highly dangerous 'auto-execution file attack' orchestrated by cybercriminals leveraging technology,” he wrote.

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Here's How The WhatsApp Scam Happens

Sajjanar explained how the latest scam unfolds to make citizens aware of the fraud. “Here is how this scam unfolds: first, you receive a fake message on WhatsApp from an unknown number stating that a certain amount has been debited from your account,” he wrote.

“Immediately following that, a second message is sent to cause you panic, instructing you to reply 'NO' right away if you did not initiate the transaction,” he explained.

“The moment you type and send 'NO'—out of panic that money might be lost from your account—hidden malware scripts within the message automatically activate. Within seconds, hackers gain full control over your mobile phone and drain all the funds from your bank accounts,” he said.

How Can You Prevent The New WhatsApp Scam?

Sajjanar shared steps citizens can follow to protect themselves from the latest scam. “Therefore, the appeal to everyone is this: under no circumstances should you reply 'YES' or 'NO' to messages regarding bank transactions that come from unknown numbers,” he wrote.

“Do not panic or send any reply; instead, immediately block the number and delete the chat,” he said.

To verify whether money has been deducted from your account, check directly through your official banking app. Do not rely on WhatsApp messages, as legitimate banks do not ask customers to verify transactions by replying “YES” or “NO” to messages from unknown numbers.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner warned citizens that a single hasty response sent in a moment of panic could put their savings at risk and urged them to remain extremely cautious.

If you fall victim to this scam, do not delay. Immediately call the cybercrime helpline at 1930 during the 'Golden Hour' or file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in.

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