Google Review Glitch Hits Singh's Dining Restaurant Business, Owner's 'Help Us Survive' Appeal Goes Viral

A restaurant owner in London made an emotional appeal for support after alleging that Google is accepting fake one star reviews while rejecting genuine five star reviews from customers, claiming that the issue is affecting the business at a time of mounting financial pressure.

In a post on X, the owner of Singh's Dining, Harman Singh Kapoor, urged people to book tables, share the appeal and keep the restaurant operational. The owner also said that the restaurant had outstanding rent and was facing the threat of court proceedings from its landlord.

"Please book. Please share. Please help us survive," Kapoor wrote in the appeal, describing the restaurant as a passion and livelihood built through years of hard work.

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In the post, Kapoor alleged that Google was accepting one star reviews which he described as fake, while genuine five star reviews submitted by customers were not appearing. He invited people to try posting a five star review to see for themselves whether it appears or not.

Kapoor stated that the financial burden had become difficult to bear and acknowledged that making a public appeal required him to swallow his pride as it was not something he imagined he would have to do.

The statement also highlighted the restaurant's identity as non-halal, with Kapoor saying that he wanted to continue serving their community for years to come. He ended the post by thanking supporters and reiterating the request for bookings and shares, stating that every bit of support mattered as the restaurant attempted to remain open.

Online ratings can influence how prospective customers evaluate restaurants before deciding where to eat. If genuine positive reviews are not visible, a restaurant owner may worry that the displayed feedback does not accurately reflect the customers' experiences.

Google's official guidance states that reviews may be delayed or removed for several reasons, including policy violations and technical issues. Reviews can also take several days to appear while undergoing checks.

Google has previously acknowledged broader reports of missing reviews. In July 2026, Search Engine Land reported that Google was investigating complaints about disappearing reviews and had temporarily paused reviews on some local listings. A Google spokesperson said that the company would restore reviews that had been incorrectly removed.

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