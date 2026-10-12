Google’s Next TV Streamer Could Listen for "Hey Google" Without Remote: Top Features

Google is reportedly developing a successor to its Google TV Streamer, with upgrades that could include built-in microphones for hands-free voice commands, presence sensing, a faster processor and more storage. The upcoming device is also expected to feature a redesigned remote, according to a report by 9to5Google, which cited a source familiar with the matter.

The next-generation streamer is expected to retain the overall design of the current model, with a narrower body that takes up slightly less space.

One of the biggest changes could be the addition of built-in microphones. Small openings on the device's angled, pill-shaped face are expected to house the microphones, allowing users to issue “Hey Google” voice commands without needing to speak through the remote.

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The new Google TV Streamer is also expected to support presence sensing, a feature that TCL previously introduced on a Google TV model.

On TCL's television, the feature activates a Google Photos slideshow when someone enters the room. As the person moves closer, the display switches to at-a-glance information, including the weather and current time.

The upcoming streamer is reportedly set to receive a faster processor and more storage than the 32GB available on the current model. However, the report does not specify the processor or the amount of storage the new device will offer.

Google is also expected to refresh the bundled remote while retaining much of its existing design. The main addition could be two extra shortcut buttons alongside the existing YouTube and Netflix keys.

The Find My Remote button is expected to remain on the back of the streamer.

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What we don't know yet

Several details about the upcoming device remain unknown, including its processor, storage capacity, pricing and the apps or services that will be assigned to the two new shortcut buttons.

No launch timeline yet

Google has not announced a launch date for the new Google TV Streamer. For context, four years passed between the launch of the Chromecast with Google TV 4K and the current Google TV Streamer, with a more affordable HD dongle released in between.

The report comes after Google increased the price of the existing Google TV Streamer by $50 in August. With the current model becoming more expensive, details about its successor could be of interest to consumers considering an upgrade. However, its pricing and launch timeline remain unclear.

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