The Supreme Court on Friday initiated contempt proceedings against Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and 14 other government and temple officials for allegedly disobeying its directive to light the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district, NDTV reported.

The development followed the state's failure to implement the court's November 20 directive mandating the lighting of the traditional lamp at the Deepathoon pillar.

The court termed the non-compliance a prima facie case of wilful disobedience and warned that such conduct by executive authorities could not be overlooked.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Deepam Row: Supreme Court Orders Lamp Lighting At Deepathoon, Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Officials

"The wilful non-compliance of orders of the court, especially by the executive authorities, cannot go unnoticed and it has to be dealt with an iron hand," the court observed.

The controversy centres on the location where the annual Karthigai Deepam lamp should be lit.

While the ritual was performed on November 24 at the customary Uchipillayar mandapam, the lamp was not lit at the Deepathoon pillar, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The state government subsequently apologised to the court, explaining that the temple's Board of Trustees had not authorised the team assigned to light the lamp at the hilltop pillar.

The Supreme Court took a serious view of the explanation and held the authorities accountable for failing to ensure compliance with its directions.

Apart from initiating contempt proceedings, the court suspended the temple's Board of Trustees and directed that the lamp be lit at Deepathoon on Saturday, using the flame from the Uchipillayar mandapam.

The officials, including senior district and police authorities, have reportedly been directed to appear before the court on December 15.

ALSO READ | Thirupparankundram Deepam Row Explained: Why Tamil Nadu Govt Apologised In Supreme Court

The dispute has also acquired political overtones, with the BJP accusing the state government of obstructing Hindu religious practices and questioning its handling of the matter.

The controversy has brought temple administration, religious rights and the implementation of judicial orders into sharp focus.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar has also sought an explanation from Chief Minister Vijay under Article 167(b) of the Constitution, adding another dimension to the growing confrontation.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.