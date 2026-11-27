The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that the lamp be lit at the Thiruparankundram deepathoon on Saturday and sharply criticised Tamil Nadu officials for not following its earlier order, NDTV reported. The court said its orders "command obedience."

It suspended the board of trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple, and the lamp is to be lit using the flame lit at the Uchaipillaiyar mandapam.

The court has also given the security of the temple and the Thiruparankundram hill to the CRPF, saying the Tamil Nadu Police failed to carry out its orders. It added that it cannot sit in a silo if its order is not complied with, and that the order is not an invitation to negotiate because it binds the state, its officers and every religious institution.

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A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing contempt petitions and other applications over the lamp not being lit at the disputed deepathoon pillar.

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The bench has asked the Tamil Nadu chief secretary to appear in person. He must file an affidavit with details of emails, calls and messages exchanged between officials.

"The wilful non-compliance of orders of the court, especially by the executive authorities, cannot go unnoticed and it has to be dealt with an iron hand," the bench said.

Interestingly, the court was clear about the limits of the hearing. At the start, it said it would not go into the main matter and would look only at whether its November 20 order was followed. That order had allowed the lamp to be lit at the deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time measure.

Even so, the Karthigai Deepam was lit only at the customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Thirupparankundram on November 24 and not at the deepathoon. On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government apologised to the court and blamed the temple authorities.

The bench said the officers' conduct prima facie shows a state of administrative chaos in Tamil Nadu.

"The conduct alleged, as borne out by the record, would prima facie disclose a brazen and wilful disobedience of this court's order, a flagrant disregard of the undertaking given before the High Court and a calculated affront to the authority of both constitutional courts," the bench said.

Interestingly, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) also told the court that its officials were stopped by the Tamil Nadu Police. "The ASI team was halted at a certain point by the local police at 3 pm and was not permitted to go near the lamp," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ASI, told the court.

"My respectful submission is... this is a case of aggravated contempt and administrative arrogance. The government has been opposing from the beginning," the SG said.

"The way in which police had functioned leaves nothing to be said. There are videos available which show the entire premises was packed by police. My request is please ensure that ... (some) other agency monitors this," he said.

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