Actor Manoj Bajpayee recently opened up about his admiration for veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and recalled an interesting anecdote from their first meeting. The actor revealed that Shah was initially supposed to play Man Singh in Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen. After the veteran actor turned down the role, it eventually went to Bajpayee.

Speaking to The HFF News, Bajpayee recalled meeting Shah at the wrap party of Bandit Queen. The filmmaker had invited Shah to meet the young actor who had replaced him in the film. Things, however, took an awkward turn when Bajpayee, who had already consumed alcohol, repeatedly questioned the senior actor about his decision to perform in English theatre.

Recalling the incident, Bajpayee said, “I was quite a rebel back then, and at the time of Bandit Queen's wrap-up party, Naseer sahab was in Delhi around that time. So, Shekhar Kapur invited him over and said, ‘Come, also meet the boy who played your role.' So, he came, and by the time he arrived, we had already consumed free alcohol. I was also drunk. Naseer sahab would do English plays back then, and I got stuck on that topic: ‘Why do you do English theatre?' I would follow him everywhere and ask the same question.”

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Manoj Bajpayee Says Friends Feared Naseeruddin Shah Would Hit Him

The actor revealed that his behaviour worried his friends, who feared Shah might lose his temper. Bajpayee said, “Naseeruddin Shah is quite an angry person, and all my friends were trying to save me from him. Otherwise, he would have really hit me that day. He was also avoiding me and saying, ‘I don't want to talk to this person'.”

Interestingly, the awkward encounter helped Shah remember Bajpayee when they crossed paths again on the sets of Drohkaal. Recalling their reunion, the actor said, “So, that incident was so ingrained in his memory that he never forgot my face. The moment he saw me on the set of Drohkaal, he said, ‘Oh, barkhurdaar, aaiye aaiye' (Come young man, come!) And, from there, we started getting to know each other.”

Manoj Bajpayee On His Admiration For Naseeruddin Shah And Om Puri

Bajpayee also spoke about how deeply Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri influenced his approach to acting. He revealed that he would watch their films at least four times to understand how they approached a scene and learnt from their performances.

The actor also recalled calling Shah around midnight after completing the shoot of Special 26 because he “really missed” him. Bajpayee said the veteran actor listened patiently and had a soft corner for theatre actors and their journeys.

Describing Shah as soft-hearted, Bajpayee said people often overlook this side of his personality, though he could also be frightening when provoked.

Bajpayee also expressed his admiration for Raghubir Yadav and his contribution to Delhi's theatre circuit. He credited his good fortune to having had the opportunity to share the stage with the actor early in his theatre career.

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Manoj Bajpayee's Acting Journey

Manoj Bajpayee began his acting journey in Delhi, where he spent over a decade learning and performing theatre. He trained under theatre director Barry John and performed in street plays and stage productions before moving into films.

He made his film debut with a small appearance in Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen (1994), followed by Drohkaal. Before entering films, he also appeared in the television show Suno Re Qissa in 1991 alongside fellow theatre actors, including Piyush Mishra. He later featured in the television series Swabhimaan in 1995.

Having spent over three decades in the entertainment industry, Bajpayee continues to explore diverse roles. His latest project, Last Man in Tower, is currently streaming on ZEE5.

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