AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) leader Chandrashekhar Azad have promised that a Muslim will become Deputy Chief Minister if their alliance forms the government in Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made at a political gathering in Lucknow on Thursday, NDTV reported. Azad added that another Deputy Chief Minister would come from the Backward Classes.

"Abdul won't lay the mat anymore. Abdul will sit by my side as deputy chief minister," Azad said at the rally, as quoted by NDTV. Azad has already been named the alliance's chief ministerial face.

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Interestingly, Owaisi used the rally to attack both the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BJP. He accused the SP leadership of caste-based politics and of seeking Muslim votes without giving the community enough political representation, NDTV reported. On Thursday, he also criticised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his proposed visit to Ayodhya. "He is going to take the Hindutva message to the place where Muslims offered namaz for 400 years," Owaisi said, urging Muslims not to be misled by the SP.

Turning to the BJP and the RSS, Owaisi invoked Dr BR Ambedkar and said the Constitution guarantees liberty, fraternity, justice and equality, which he accused the RSS and the Sangh Parivar of undermining. "Justice will not come through bulldozers or encounters. Justice will come through Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. The rule of law will be restored," he said.

The SP has rejected the alliance, calling it the BJP's B-team. Senior SP leader Azam Khan also targeted Owaisi, accusing him of trying to confuse the state's Muslims. "He has four seats in his own state, and he dreams of contesting 400 here. I won't let him fool Muslims," Khan said. He also alleged that the AIMIM chief is acting on behalf of the BJP to split Muslim votes.

Interestingly, the alliance brings together two parties with different support bases. The AIMIM seeks to represent Muslim interests, while the ASP is trying to build a Dalit political base. Together, they are positioning themselves as an alternative to both the ruling BJP-led NDA and the SP-led opposition.

However, neither party has won an Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh. In 2022, the AIMIM contested more than 90 seats and got less than half a per cent of the votes, while the ASP fielded over 100 candidates and secured 0.13 per cent. Azad contested against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur Urban, polled fewer than 8,000 votes and lost his deposit. Two years later, he won the Nagina Lok Sabha seat, which gave the party its first elected representative.

The two leaders are counting on the numbers. Muslims make up about 19 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population, and Scheduled Castes, broadly known as Dalits in political discourse, account for around 21 per cent.

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