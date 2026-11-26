An investment of Rs 1 lakh in the US stock market would have grown to Rs 4.74 lakh by November 20, 2026. The same investment in India's Nifty 50 would have reached Rs 3.25 lakh. This created a difference of Rs 1.49 lakh over nearly 11 years.

However, stronger stock market returns alone do not explain this gap. Currency depreciation played a much bigger role, according to Vested Finance's How India Invests Globally: 2026 Edition report.

The report compared the S&P 500 with the Nifty 50, using their closing levels on December 31, 2015, and November 20, 2026. It found that Rs 1 lakh invested in the S&P 500 would have grown to Rs 3.38 lakh before accounting for currency movements. The Nifty 50 investment would have reached Rs 3.25 lakh.

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It means the difference between the two markets was only Rs 13,000 before currency conversion. However, the weaker rupee added another Rs 1.36 lakh to the value of the US investment, taking its final worth to Rs 4.74 lakh.

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How the Rupee Changed The Investment Outcome

The dollar's value against the rupee increased from Rs 66.33 on December 31, 2015, to Rs 92.97 on November 20, 2026. It represented an increase of nearly 40% in the rupee cost of buying one dollar.

Vested estimated that the rupee weakened against the dollar by an average of 3.4% annually over the 10-year period. This currency movement increased the rupee value of investments held in US assets, even without additional gains from the underlying shares.

The report also highlights how currency movements can reverse. The rupee traded near Rs 89.90 per dollar in January 2026 before weakening to almost Rs 97 in May. It recovered to around Rs 93 by November, remaining roughly 3% weaker for the year.

Foreign investor outflows, trade uncertainty and higher oil prices following the West Asia conflict initially put pressure on the currency. Renewed inflows and softer oil prices later supported its recovery.

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What Investors Should Understand

The comparison does not establish that US stocks will always outperform Indian equities. Vested used price returns, which exclude dividends, and converted the S&P 500 investment into rupees using exchange rates on both dates.

The findings underline how currency movements can significantly influence overseas investment outcomes. For Indian investors, global diversification can offer exposure to different markets and currencies, but it also brings exchange-rate and market risks.

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