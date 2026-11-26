The Nifty 50 could rally to 31,600–31,700 if it decisively breaks above a crucial resistance zone of 26,000–26,300, according to Laurence Balanco, technical analyst at CLSA.

In his latest price action analysis, Balanco said the benchmark index is approaching a significant technical hurdle that it has not decisively breached since 2024. While the recent rally has strengthened the broader market outlook, slowing upside momentum suggests that the index could take a breather and consolidate over the coming weeks.

The Nifty 50 has gained more than 13% over the past month, bringing it within striking distance of the 26,000–26,300 resistance band. Balanco expects this zone to be a critical test for the ongoing recovery.

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On the downside, the initial support for the index is placed at 25,054–25,104. A deeper correction could see the Nifty 50 test the next support zone of 24,601–24,773, corresponding to its April and July highs.

Despite the possibility of near-term consolidation, Balanco remains constructive on the longer-term technical outlook. He views the broad trading range established since 2024 as a potential base for the resumption of the long-term uptrend, rather than a sign of a market top.

A decisive breakout above 26,000–26,300 would strengthen the bullish case and open the door for the Nifty 50 to advance towards 31,600–31,700.

For now, CLSA expects some consolidation after the sharp recovery, with the next major directional move likely to depend on how convincingly the index clears the resistance zone

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