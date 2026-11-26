Indian large-cap companies are emerging as the key drivers of the earnings upgrade cycle, while mid- and small-cap stocks continue to face downward estimate revisions, according to a strategy report by CLSA.

An analysis of the September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings of NSE 500 companies showed that corporate profitability expanded at its fastest pace in 10 quarters, with aggregate profit after tax (PAT) growing 24.5% year-on-year (YoY). As many as 12 of the 13 sectors tracked by CLSA reported growth in profits.

The strong earnings performance prompted CLSA to raise its FY27 and FY28 consensus earnings estimates for the NSE 500 universe by 1.5% and 0.7%, respectively. This marks the second consecutive quarter of earnings upgrades, following relatively modest increases in the previous quarter.

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Large-cap companies led the improvement, with their FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates raised by 2.3% and 1.2%, respectively. In contrast, estimates for mid-caps were cut by 1.1% and 0.7%, while small-cap earnings forecasts were lowered by 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively.

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Small caps reported the strongest headline PAT growth at 28% YoY, followed by large caps at 25.2% and mid-caps at 20.7%. However, excluding oil and gas companies, large caps matched small caps with 28.1% profit growth, significantly ahead of mid-caps at 19.1%.

CLSA believes small-cap stocks face the greatest risk of earnings disappointments. Consensus estimates project a FY26-28 PAT compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.3% for small caps, compared with 20.2% for mid-caps and 11.2% for large caps.

Moreover, 63% of small-cap companies are expected to deliver earnings growth of over 20% over the next two years, compared with just 45% that achieved this in the trailing four quarters.

In contrast, large-cap earnings expectations appear relatively reasonable, with only 28% of companies forecast to deliver over 20% profit CAGR, against 41% that achieved this benchmark recently.

CLSA believes large caps offer the best margin of safety amid the divergent earnings trends, while small caps remain vulnerable to further downgrades, particularly given their near-record valuation premium.

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