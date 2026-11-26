The Bank of Korea resumed raising interest rates while signaling it sees stronger growth ahead, as a historic semiconductor boom drives faster-than-expected economic growth and keeps inflation elevated.

The central bank increased its seven-day repurchase rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.25% in a 5-2 decision on Thursday, a move predicted by 21 of 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The hike follows a pause in October after back-to-back increases in July and August, bringing this year's tightening to 75 basis points.

South Korea's export-driven economy has been powered by an exceptionally strong memory-chip cycle tied to the global artificial-intelligence build-out. Alongside the rate decision, the BOK raised its growth forecasts for this year and next to 3.9% and 4.1%, respectively, from 3.3% and 2.9% in August.

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“Next year's growth forecast has topped 4%, which I attribute largely to the semiconductor sector's rapidly expanding weight in the economy,” Kong Dongrak, a fixed-income strategist at Daishin Securities said by phone. “By that measure, the 2027 outlook suggests the current tightening cycle could last longer and reach a higher peak than previously expected.”

Thursday's move underscores the central bank's focus on containing inflation as the semiconductor boom pushes growth beyond expectations. By resuming tightening after a one-meeting pause, policymakers are signaling that inflation and the strength of the export-driven expansion outweighs concerns about sluggish consumer spending and the recent stock market rout, at least for now.

The board's updated six-month rate projections showed a median of 3.5%, up from 3.25% in August, signaling scope for another rate hike. The outlook, covering December through May, shows how policymakers are balancing persistent inflation against an uneven recovery.

The nation's policy-sensitive three-year yield extended gains to 3.65% after the BOK's dot plot signaled the possibility of further tightening. The won was little changed at 1,343.35 per dollar.

Governor Shin Hyun Song has repeatedly said the bank will maintain restrictive policy until it is confident inflation is converging toward its 2% target. He has likened the BOK's approach to using a “homi,” a small Korean hand plow, rather than a larger “garae” or shovel, describing the earlier back-to-back hikes as preemptive moves to keep inflation from becoming entrenched.

The BOK raised its inflation forecast for next year to 2.4% from 2.3%, reflecting expectations that price pressures will remain elevated as stronger economic growth feeds into domestic demand. It kept its consumer price index forecast for this year unchanged at 2.7%.

Consumer prices rose 2.8% in October from a year earlier, while core inflation, excluding food and energy, held at 2.8%, leaving both measures above the BOK's 2% target.

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“The stock-market rout didn't stop the Bank of Korea from raising its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.25%, as we expected. With inflation still stubbornly above target, strong growth gave the board room to act. We expect another hike to 3.50% in February 2027, though a slowdown in global AI-related investment would put that call at risk.”

Hyosung Kwon, economist

South Korea's economy expanded 1% in the third quarter from the previous three months, exceeding economists' expectations for a 0.8% gain as exports and investment surged. Still, private consumption contracted unexpectedly, underscoring how little of the chip-driven boom has filtered through to households.

The divergence presents a challenge for policymakers seeking to contain inflation without further weakening domestic demand. While strong exports and corporate earnings have lifted headline growth, households are facing tighter financial conditions and the effects of a recent stock-market correction.

Still, the export boom has shown little sign of losing momentum. Shipments adjusted for working-day differences jumped about 76% in October from a year earlier, with semiconductors continuing to drive the gains. South Korea also surpassed $1 trillion in cumulative goods exports last week for the first time, becoming only the fourth country to reach the milestone in a calendar year.

Household borrowing has also moderated following a sharp buildup earlier this year. Loans increased 4.7 trillion won in the third quarter, the smallest gain since early 2025 as a stock-market correction curbed unsecured borrowing and housing transactions declined. The slowdown may ease some financial-stability concerns as policymakers weigh further tightening.

Governor Shin is scheduled to hold a press conference from around 11:10 a.m. in Seoul, where investors will look for clues on how much further interest rates may rise.

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