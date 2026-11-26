One of Wall Street's most reliable wagers of 2026 is starting to lose its surefire status.

The carry trade — in which investors borrow in currencies such as the yen, euro and dollar where interest rates are relatively low and put the money to work where yields are higher — has become harder to navigate after taking off last year and delivering much of this year.

The strategy thrived, with some iterations delivering returns approaching 20%, against a backdrop of wide interest-rate differentials, resilient economic growth, rising stock markets and long stretches of subdued volatility. All of this allowed the trade to power through the Iran war, yen intervention and even Turkey's scandal-fueled market implosion.

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More recently, though, the environment has been less forgiving. Cracks in the AI trade have dented risk appetite and fueled volatility, eating into gains from a strategy that thrives on calm markets. Elsewhere, Brazil's election shock offered an especially stark reminder of the risks around the trade — and of how quickly months of accumulated carry can be wiped out.

“The easy part of the trade is probably behind us,” said Tracy Chen, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management, who has been targeting commodity-supported currencies in Latin America while looking beyond the region to markets such as Egypt. “I wouldn't say carry is over. I'd say the hurdle for owning it is higher.”

To be clear, the carry trade is still a winner for the most part. A euro-funded basket of emerging-market holdings was still up 13% year to date through Tuesday, while dollar-funded strategies returned some 18% over the last two years, according to one Bloomberg measure. But the returns are down from just weeks ago. And after such a strong stretch, money managers see less scope for a repeat and are becoming more selective as they head into 2027.

The Bloomberg FX Carry Index is up 6.8% this year, on course for its best performance since 2022 and its sixth straight annual gain. But after showing positive returns every month this year, it's set for its first loss in November, falling 0.9%.

The view is echoed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which says “the case for outsized gains looks more limited now” after years of solid performance. Wells Fargo & Co. is getting more selective on emerging-market carry and steering clear of employing the strategy with G10 currencies, while Citigroup Inc.'s US currency desk warns against treating carry as a “set-and-forget” trade.

“When everything is flashing green” as it was last year and much of this year, “you can blindly go long,” said Thierry Larose, a portfolio manager at Vontobel. “Now there are reasons to be a little bit more cautious.”

On Wednesday, the selloff in US stocks continued, though selling pressures subsided after the Nasdaq 100 Index briefly entered bear-market territory. The S&P 500 Index closed just 0.3% lower after falling more than 3% earlier in the session, offering some relief for riskier assets.

What Bloomberg's Strategists Say...

“Currency traders have piled into the dollar in response to wobbly equities, but the composure of the FX markets shows that investors view the equity selloff as a valuation washout rather than one with systemic implications.”

— Ven Ram, MLIV strategist

Brazil offers a cautionary tale. It was a favored destination for carry traders, thanks to the country's double-digit interest rates. But the unlikely comeback of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated market-friendly Flavio Bolsonaro in a runoff election, sent the currency plunging 8% in a single day, its biggest drop in more than two decades, prompting carry losses that had investors unwinding positions.

Before the runoff vote, a long position on the Brazilian real against the US dollar had accumulated an 18% return year to date. That gain has since shrunk to a mere 0.5% as of Tuesday.

Carry “goes up by the stairs and down in the elevator,” said Pablo Goldberg, a portfolio manager at BlackRock Inc.'s emerging-market debt team. “If you're doing it with single names, you have to be very attentive.”

Investors aren't abandoning carry by any means, and there are still forces working in its favor. Even after recent declines in US shares, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are still holding on to a fourth straight year of gains, helping sustain investors' appetite for risk. In currencies, a JPMorgan Chase & Co. measure of volatility has been rising, but remains well below a multi-month high reached at the end of March.

JPMorgan strategists expect carry to keep working in 2027, but say the trade has become more exposed to equity swings and shifts in expectations for where the Federal Reserve's policy rate will ultimately settle. As a result, the bank is recommending investors pair carry positions with defensive hedges such as going long the Japanese yen versus the New Zealand dollar or the Swiss franc.

“We don't expect carry to be the only working strategy in 2027,” strategists including Meera Chandan wrote in a report Tuesday.

Wells Fargo still likes “truly very high yielders” such as the Turkish lira, while saying lower-yielding currencies such as the Indian rupee could also deliver decent performance.

Morgan Stanley strategists expect the trade to continue performing well across emerging markets, though they recommend funding positions with currencies other than the US dollar, including the euro. The currency has gained favor as a funder among traders looking to sidestep swings in the yen, historically a preferred funding currency for carry trades.

Pierre-Yves Bareau, who oversees emerging-market debt at JPMorgan Asset Management, reduced his exposure to the carry trade but is still running a diversified book of currencies including Colombia's peso, Brazil's real and Turkey's lira. His positions are smaller than earlier in the year, and he said bouts of volatility in places such as Brazil, Egypt and Nigeria emphasize the need to be more mindful of risks.

“You still want to be engaged, but you want to be extremely disciplined,” Bareau said.

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