Shah Rukh Khan's King is scheduled to open on December 24. The film it has to catch may change before then. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge leads India's 2026 releases with Rs 1,813.39 crore worldwide, but Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana reached Rs 1,755.60 crore in 21 days and is still in cinemas. The gap is less than Rs 58 crore.

Whoever leads on Christmas Eve, King will have to outgross Jawan, Shah Rukh's biggest hit, by a wide margin to take the crown.

The First Fight Is for Opening Day

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Jawan opened at Rs 75 crore net in India across languages, including Rs 65.50 crore in Hindi. Dhurandhar 2 raised the Bollywood opening-day record to Rs 102.55 crore India net across languages and set a separate Hindi-language record of Rs 99.10 crore. To beat both, King needs to open about 37% higher than Jawan across languages and 51% higher in Hindi. The all-India record across film industries is higher still: Pushpa 2 opened at Rs 164.25 crore net. Shah Rukh's own worldwide opening-day benchmark is Rs 129.13 crore, also set by Jawan.

Advance bookings will offer the first clue. Sacnilk estimates that King would need between Rs 52 crore and Rs 66 crore in opening-day advance sales, excluding blocked seats, to challenge Dhurandhar 2's Rs 123 crore India gross opening. That is a projection, not a fixed cutoff: the final figure will also depend on how much business the film does on the day.

The Biggest Gap Is at Home

Jawan grossed Rs 1,160 crore worldwide. Matching Dhurandhar 2 would take about 56% more, and the steepest climb is in India. Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 1,149.30 crore India net against Jawan's Rs 640.25 crore — a gap of Rs 509.05 crore, or nearly 80%. Overseas, by contrast, Jawan's Rs 400 crore gross was only Rs 38 crore short of Dhurandhar 2.

If Ramayana takes the lead, the comparison changes. It had already grossed Rs 582 crore overseas by Day 21, putting it Rs 182 crore ahead of Jawan in that market alone. And the year's biggest hits haven't all come from Bollywood: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has taken about Rs 836 crore worldwide, a record for a Tamil film.

Marvel Gets a Week's Head Start

Avengers: Doomsday opens in India on December 17, a week before King. Sacnilk has put it in contention to become the first Hollywood film to gross Rs 100 crore on opening day in India. Dune: Part Three follows on December 18. Jumanji: Open World, originally slated for Christmas Day in India, has reportedly moved to January 1.

King's domestic distributor, Pen Marudhar, reportedly sought more screens than the three Hollywood titles combined, though that was a request, not a confirmed allocation. The domestic theatrical rights deal was reported at Rs 250 crore, while Phars Films reportedly picked up the overseas theatrical rights for Rs 175 crore.

Opening day won't decide the year's highest-grossing Indian release. That comes down to lifetime worldwide earnings, so King can keep chasing the leaders into January. Christmas Eve will answer a narrower question first: can Shah Rukh beat his own biggest opener with Marvel and Dune already in cinemas?

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