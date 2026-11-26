The question of whether humanity could eventually surrender its decision-making power to artificial intelligence has sparked a debate across the AI industry.
Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei has now rejected the claim that he favours such a handover. In a lengthy post on X, he said it is "absurd to suggest that I do" and called turning over governance to AI "a bad idea."
Amodei began his post on X with a direct rebuttal. "No, I do not believe that we should 'surrender human free will' to AI systems."
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He added, "I have written hundreds of pages of essays and a constant theme in them is the need for AI to be governed by legitimate democratic processes."
What Axios Reported
Axios reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that top AI executives are pushing back against a view said to be common inside Anthropic: that humanity should cede some decisions to superintelligent systems.
Critics have not named the company, but many reportedly see their defence of human agency as aimed at Amodei's worldview. An Anthropic spokesperson told the outlet that Amodei has repeatedly advocated human control of AI and that Claude is trained not to undermine human oversight.
Amodei's Response
Amodei said he has written hundreds of pages arguing that AI must be governed by legitimate democratic processes. The case against autocracy, he wrote, "applies word for word against governance by AI."
No, I do not believe that we should “surrender human free will” to AI systems, and it's absurd to suggest that I do. I have written hundreds of pages of essays and a constant theme in them is the need for AI to be governed by legitimate democratic processes. For millennia (going all the way back to Greek and Roman philosophers), advocates of autocracy have claimed that it leads to better, faster, or more decisive decision-making than the messy process of democracy. Even if this were true (which I doubt!), we should never sacrifice legitimacy or self-determination at the altar of efficiency or security. This argument against autocracy applies word for word against governance by AI, and I feel equally strongly that turning over governance to AI is a bad idea. No one who had carefully read my writing or my interviews could reasonably conclude that I believe anything different. For example in an interview on CBS a couple months ago, I specifically called for AI to be governed democratically. I call for the same in Policy on the AI Exponential, Machines of Loving Grace, and The Adolescence of Technology, and We Must Pace the Frontier. Machines of Loving Grace contains an extended section on using AI to revitalize democracy, and discusses the use of AI as an aid to citizens in their decision-making, "aggregat[ing] opinions and driv[ing] consensus among citizens, resolving conflict, finding common ground, and seeking compromise.” The clear and obvious implication is that humans should remain the ones making political and governance decisions. The Adolescence of Technology has an entire section on fighting against AI-driven tyranny, and I even discuss the danger of AI labs usurping power and come out strongly against it — by implication, this definitely includes an AI lab usurping power and giving it to AI itself! If I thought any of this was a good idea, I would be advocating for it in public, just as I have not been afraid to advocate for many, many unpopular views over the last few years. But I am not advocating for it, because I think turning over governance to AI is a terrible idea. Separately, I think there is frequent conflation (including in this article) between the idea of “surrendering human free will” to AI in some grand sense of global governance, and the more prosaic idea that as AI systems advance, they become capable of doing specific tasks in a more automated way. This is not AI “running the world,” but AI driving a car, designing a cancer drug, or writing software end-to-end. Here, my view is mixed. AI doing more complete or larger tasks is economically valuable and can drive important advances in software, medicine, transportation, energy, etc. It is clearly desirable in many cases and will save a lot of lives. But it has downsides as well, and in some areas it may not be worth it. For example, using AI too autonomously to build the next generation of AI systems (known as recursive self-improvement, or RSI) may cause AI to improve faster than we can control or adjust to it, so we may want limits on this process. As we said publicly in early November, we don't expect it to be safe for Claude to build successive frontier models fully autonomously, without meaningful human supervision or understanding. Second, in some contexts, using AI in too end-to-end a manner may be a cause of serious job disruption, and it may make sense to slow or even stop some AI deployments to give people more time to adapt. Third, while the use of AI for alignment research is an incredibly valuable tool, it must be done with caution, because we may not be able to trust the work of the AI system. Finally, in many cases, humans would simply prefer to do some activities themselves, so they can stay deeply engaged in what matters to them, even if AI can do those activities better. There are countless other examples and hard cases. I don't think there are any easy answers here, nor is there (nor should there be) any single decision-maker: some of these decisions will be made by society, some by government, some by AI companies, and some in a decentralized manner by individuals expressing their own preferences as consumers, which may differ from the preferences of others. I don't think that other AI leaders or AI companies have significantly different views from me on whether specific tasks should be automated. Certainly the products that they offer don't differ materially in their orientation towards automation of tasks; every company seems to be releasing models more and more capable of task automation (as that's been the general consequence of scaling up AI training), and every company claims to understand there are risks and downsides of such automation and to offer safeguards. If anything, Anthropic has been the most vocal and the most proactive about acknowledging these downsides and trying to address them. For instance, it's fairly absurd to cite my statement that fully autonomous weapons might “one day be needed for the defense of democracy” as differing from that of other AI companies, when I was willing to risk Anthropic's future as a company to refuse to allow our existing AI models to be used for autonomous weapons even in the face of legal sanctions, and no other AI company did the same. To summarize, as applied to grand questions of how we govern increasingly capable AI, I have been vocal and consistent that AI needs to be governed by a legitimate, democratic process and that “surrendering human free will” to AI systems is a terrible idea. As applied to automation of specific tasks by or for people, my views are more mixed, but I don't think they differ from those of other AI companies — most other companies seem to be offering similar products and confronting similar tradeoffs without having perfect answers to them. What is happening is that there's a sort of vibes-based commercial and political positioning that some AI CEOs are engaging in, where they repeat slogans like “human control and agency,” or “AI should be just a tool,” without actually doing anything different in their products or taking seriously the difficult questions that lie behind these slogans.— Dario Amodei (@DarioAmodei) November 25, 2026
He pointed to a CBS interview and to his essays, including Machines of Loving Grace and The Adolescence of Technology.
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He drew a line between governing the world and automating specific tasks, such as driving a car, designing a cancer drug or writing software. On the latter, he said his view is mixed. He cited limits on AI-led development of future AI systems, possible slowdowns where jobs are at risk, and caution on alignment research.
He also argued that rivals do not differ materially from Anthropic in practice, accusing some AI chiefs of "vibes-based commercial and political positioning." He said Anthropic risked its future by refusing to let its models be used for autonomous weapons, which he claimed no other AI company did.
Sam Altman: 'I Want People To Have The Agency'
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman rebuked the idea of ceding control earlier this month. "I want people to have the agency over the future," he said, adding that "it's really important that we advocate for this."
The remark is a part of the pushback by rival executives against the notion that humans will give up decision-making power.
Elon Musk: Humans As 'Pet Labradors'
Musk has recently repeated a view he has held for more than a decade: that once superintelligence arrives, humans will be "like pet Labradors." Musk has also backed technology meant to amplify the human brain with machine computation, so that people keep an advantage. His position is a warning about human standing rather than an endorsement of handing over control.
Wang, Ball, Moore And Others Have Said
Meta's chief AI officer Alexandr Wang wrote on X: "We should not be okay with a 'handover' of society to AI." He was reflecting on a coming superintelligence moment after an Anthropic breakthrough on a "Holy Grail" mathematics problem.
OpenAI's head of strategic futures, Dean Ball, called the idea a "silent consensus," telling Axios it is "an extraordinarily common view in AI safety circles." He added: "People don't always think it's good. Some people do."
Maryland Governor Wes Moore, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender, took a moral line on The Axios Show. Invoking the Book of Genesis, he argued that God gave humanity dominion over the Earth, "not to robots, not to agents."
The argument is gaining weight as models show stronger mathematics and reasoning ability, which some insiders take as a sign that superintelligence is near.
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