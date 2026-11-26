The question of whether humanity could eventually surrender its decision-making power to artificial intelligence has sparked a debate across the AI industry.

Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei has now rejected the claim that he favours such a handover. In a lengthy post on X, he said it is "absurd to suggest that I do" and called turning over governance to AI "a bad idea."

Amodei began his post on X with a direct rebuttal. "No, I do not believe that we should 'surrender human free will' to AI systems."

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He added, "I have written hundreds of pages of essays and a constant theme in them is the need for AI to be governed by legitimate democratic processes."

What Axios Reported

Axios reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that top AI executives are pushing back against a view said to be common inside Anthropic: that humanity should cede some decisions to superintelligent systems.

Critics have not named the company, but many reportedly see their defence of human agency as aimed at Amodei's worldview. An Anthropic spokesperson told the outlet that Amodei has repeatedly advocated human control of AI and that Claude is trained not to undermine human oversight.

Amodei's Response

Amodei said he has written hundreds of pages arguing that AI must be governed by legitimate democratic processes. The case against autocracy, he wrote, "applies word for word against governance by AI."

He pointed to a CBS interview and to his essays, including Machines of Loving Grace and The Adolescence of Technology.

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He drew a line between governing the world and automating specific tasks, such as driving a car, designing a cancer drug or writing software. On the latter, he said his view is mixed. He cited limits on AI-led development of future AI systems, possible slowdowns where jobs are at risk, and caution on alignment research.

He also argued that rivals do not differ materially from Anthropic in practice, accusing some AI chiefs of "vibes-based commercial and political positioning." He said Anthropic risked its future by refusing to let its models be used for autonomous weapons, which he claimed no other AI company did.

Sam Altman: 'I Want People To Have The Agency'

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman rebuked the idea of ceding control earlier this month. "I want people to have the agency over the future," he said, adding that "it's really important that we advocate for this."

The remark is a part of the pushback by rival executives against the notion that humans will give up decision-making power.

Elon Musk: Humans As 'Pet Labradors'

Musk has recently repeated a view he has held for more than a decade: that once superintelligence arrives, humans will be "like pet Labradors." Musk has also backed technology meant to amplify the human brain with machine computation, so that people keep an advantage. His position is a warning about human standing rather than an endorsement of handing over control.

Wang, Ball, Moore And Others Have Said

Meta's chief AI officer Alexandr Wang wrote on X: "We should not be okay with a 'handover' of society to AI." He was reflecting on a coming superintelligence moment after an Anthropic breakthrough on a "Holy Grail" mathematics problem.

OpenAI's head of strategic futures, Dean Ball, called the idea a "silent consensus," telling Axios it is "an extraordinarily common view in AI safety circles." He added: "People don't always think it's good. Some people do."

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender, took a moral line on The Axios Show. Invoking the Book of Genesis, he argued that God gave humanity dominion over the Earth, "not to robots, not to agents."

The argument is gaining weight as models show stronger mathematics and reasoning ability, which some insiders take as a sign that superintelligence is near.

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