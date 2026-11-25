Since the IT boom in India, serious job aspirants kept learning programming languages to secure an engineering degree and land a job with a top IT multinational brand in the growing sector. However, with artificial intelligence (AI) taking over routine software development tasks, the rules of campus recruitment are changing and many fresh graduates are facing a more competitive job market.

Although the competition is not with a fellow student, but technology itself. According to reports, engineering institutions across Tamil Nadu witnessed a decline of up to 20 per cent in IT recruitment this placement season. Companies are becoming increasingly selective about hiring fresh graduates as automation reduces the requirement for employees performing conventional coding and software testing tasks, The Times of India reported.

The change in recruitment patterns suggests that knowledge of programming languages alone may no longer be sufficient to secure a lucrative job. Employers are now looking for candidates who can combine technical expertise with analytical thinking, business understanding and practical knowledge of AI applications.

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The impact of AI-led disruptions are being experienced in multiple engineering institutions across the southern state. At Anna University, the number of students recruited for software and product development positions declined from 498 last year to 416 during the corresponding period this year, which is a 16.5 per cent drop.

Moreover, the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) recorded a 10-15 per cent reduction in IT job offers, while Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has witnessed a five per cent decline in employment offers.

Recruitment by Global Capability Centres (GCCs) that undertake technology and business operations for multinational companies, declined by around 20 per cent, according to a placement official cited in the report.

While traditionally, technology companies recruited engineering graduates in large numbers and subsequently train them to meet project-specific requirements, generative AI is now challenging this business model by performing quite a few of these assignments that were previously handled by junior employees.

Now, AI-powered applications can not only generate software code and identify errors in preparing technical documentation, they can conducting preliminary software tests, thus reducing the human effort required for repetitive processes.

Hence, recruiters are placing greater emphasis on graduates who can assess the reliability of AI-generated output, understand complex technical systems and develop solutions tailored to business requirements.

Moreover, companies are seeking candidates with specialised expertise in cybersecurity, cloud computing, data engineering and AI-driven automation, Business Standard reported.

What's interesting is the decline in recruitment volumes has not translated into lower starting salaries, SASTRA University has reported improved compensation packages for certain skilled graduates, with some entry-level offers increasing from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh per annum, which highlights that companies are willing to spend more on candidates possessing specialised capabilities.

For example, Infosys is focusing on recruiting candidates for specialist programming and digital engineering profiles.

This is a trend that could grow and would increase the salary gap between graduates equipped with industry-relevant skills and those who rely primarily on academic qualification.

Educational institutions have understood the shift in employers picking candidates with certain skillsets and some, like Anna University are exploring AI-focused faculty training and recruitment initiatives that are tailored to individual engineering disciplines.

Nonetheless, these opportunities are not restricted to computer science students. Graduates from mechanical, electrical and civil engineering backgrounds can enhance their career prospects by learning how to integrate AI into their respective disciplines.

While the question on whether or not AI is killing entry-level IT Jobs? The decline in campus recruitment signals the disappearance of fresh technology careers and points towards a restructuring of the skills and responsibilities associated with entry-level employment.

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