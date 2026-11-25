Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

The 82-year-old, who remains in custody in Florida, is accused of knowingly possessing 35mm film negatives containing child sexual abuse material, including images involving prepubescent minors and a child under the age of 12, according to court documents filed in California.

The indictment was given on November 24, expanding the number of federal charges against Markle from one to two. He has denied the allegations.

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According to the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, Markle allegedly possessed the material on October 30 and November 4. Prosecutors said he knew that the negatives contained child sexual abuse material on both occasions.

If convicted, Markle faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison on each count, US Attorney Bill Essayli said.

What Did Investigators Find In Thomas Markle's Storage Units?

The indictment follows an FBI investigation into suspected child sexual abuse material allegedly found in two storage units in the Los Angeles area.

Federal agents searched the units, which Markle had reportedly rented since 2008, and seized around 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material.

According to the US Attorney's Office, two images found inside the storage units depicted an adult man, whom a witness identified as Markle, with a nude prepubescent girl.

A third image allegedly showed a nude prepubescent girl in a room that appeared to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines.

The court documents also describe additional photographs that appear to show Markle with children in various stages of undress.

Markle had moved to the Philippines last year after suffering a series of strokes and lived in Cebu until May before returning to the United States.

Thomas Markle Arrested In Florida

The FBI arrested Markle on November 6 at an elderly care facility in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material.

He was initially released on conditional bail but was subsequently ordered back into custody after allegedly removing his location-monitoring device.

Last week, a judge in Florida declared Markle mentally competent to stand trial following an evaluation.

He is expected to be arraigned in the US District Court in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

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The case is being prosecuted by the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

An indictment contains allegations and does not establish guilt. Markle is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

"The affidavit also describes additional photographs that appear to show Markle with children in various stages of undress," prosecutors noted.

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