The trailer of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming romantic drama O Saathi Re is finally out. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, the series is set to premiere on Netflix on December 4. The show explores the complexities of love, class differences, insecurity, and a marriage falling apart.

The trailer introduces viewers to Aditi Rao Hydari as Roshni and Avinash Tiwary as Karan Naagar, who are filing for divorce. Viewers witness their early romance, from awkward introductions and shared moments of joy to eventually getting married.

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Things become more complicated when a charismatic man, Pradyuman (played by Arjun Rampal), enters the scene. Roshni crosses paths with him and gets instantly drawn to him. As she grows closer to Arjun's character, he encourages Roshini to let people see her for who she truly is.

While Karan continues to love Roshni, she starts developing feelings for Pradyuman. As the three find themselves caught in an emotional situation, the story looks at whether love is about holding on to someone or allowing them to make their own choices.

Emotional confrontations eventually unfold between Roshni and Karan, with Roshni admitting that her worst fear, that Karan would feel inferior, has come true. Karan notices Roshni's growing closeness to the other man, leading to heartbreak and culminating in the final courtroom scene.

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What We Know About O Saathi Re?

Created, written and showrun by Imtiaz Ali, O Saathi Re is made under the direction of Arif Ali. The series also explores issues such as personal choices, expectations in relationships and the difference between love and attachment.

The series, produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar under the banners of Window Seat Films, will premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2026.

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