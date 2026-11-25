All eyes are on the upcoming box office clash between Salman Khan-starrer Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and Shraddha Kapoor's biographical drama Eetha.

Both films are scheduled to hit theatres on December 4. While Salman recently expressed regret over the clash, saying he was unaware of Eetha's release date when he announced his film, Eetha director Laxman Utekar has now shared his thoughts.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

At a recent promotional event for Eetha, Laxman addressed the clash and expressed confidence in his film's performance.

Laxman Utekar on Eetha-Maatrubhumi clash

A video from the event has been doing the rounds on social media, in which the filmmaker says that there are enough theatres for both films to find their audiences.

He said, “There are so many theaters and cinema halls that both films can do well. We are so confident that you will all like our film and that it may even become a world record of a different kind).”

The director reiterated his confidence in Eetha, adding that he believes audiences will appreciate the film.

What Salman Khan said about the clash

Salman recently addressed the December 4 clash. The actor revealed that he was unaware of Shraddha Kapoor's film when he announced the release date of Maatrubhumi. He admitted that he would have avoided the same date had he known about Eetha's release.

Salman said, “So when we announced the 4th (of December), I did not know that Shraddha was coming out on the 4th of December. I feel really, really bad about it. If I would've known, I would not have come out with Shraddha.”

The superstar also revealed that he personally called Shraddha to apologise. Salman said, “I spoke to her. I called her up. I mean, I've seen them grow up. I spoke to her and said, ‘I'm really sorry, I didn't know.'”

Salman encouraged audiences to watch Eetha and expressed his support for Shraddha's film. He said, “I do think that everyone should go and see that film.”

Both films have generated considerable interest ahead of their theatrical releases. While Eetha has drawn attention with its trailer and music, Maatrubhumi has also been creating buzz among Salman Khan's fans.

What's Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha About

Laxman Utekar's Eetha is a biographical drama based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers. The film traces her journey to fame, personal struggles and contribution to the state's folk theatre tradition.

Headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anant Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh, Ulka Gupta and Nana Patekar.

Also Read: Mukesh Chhabra Shares Ravie Dubey's Audition Clip For Lakshman In Ramayana

What We Know About Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi

Made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, the war drama explores the lives of soldiers defending the country in challenging battlefield conditions, combining military action with emotional moments.

Salman Khan plays Colonel Santosh Babu, an Army officer who leads his men during the confrontation. The film also features Chitrangda Singh, Prashant Tamang, Ankur Bhatia and Abhilash Chaudhary in prominent roles.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.