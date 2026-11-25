Television actor Ravie Dubey made his Bollywood debut with Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic, Ramayana. He played Lakshman alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. While his portrayal has received widespread appreciation from audiences, the actor recently opened up about the journey that led him to the coveted role.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 20: Despite Weekday, Film Sees 38% Jump In Earnings, Mints This Amount

During his appearance on IMDbPro's How I Made It podcast, casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared a glimpse of Ravie's audition. The actor then discussed how he prepared to play the character and what was his approach to portraying Lakshman.

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Ravie Dubey Recalls Audition For Lakshman In Ramayana

The audition clip, shared during the premiere episode of the podcast on November 23, 2026, shows Ravie sporting a heavy beard as he delivers dialogues from the Vanvas sequence.

Having known the character since childhood, Ravie said he was familiar with these core attributes. He explained that Lakshman has no desire to be in the forefront and is driven by his commitment to serving Lord Ram.

Sharing his audition experience, the actor said, “His core attributes are his service, his loyalty and his ethic. He has no need or aspiration to be in the forefront. So, you have to keep telling, 'I'm here to serve'. Even during the audition, the one thought that I kept telling myself was that ‘I am here to serve.'”

After filming the audition, Ravie recalled that he stood before his home temple in gratitude for simply getting the chance to audition for such a massive film.

He said, “When I auditioned and came back home, I stood in front of the temple and said, ‘This is the biggest film I have ever auditioned for and I think the audition went well. Lord, I have made it so far, I don't need anything. Till today I had never come this far. That was enough source of gratitude for me.”

Ravie Dubey Had To Wait Before Getting Cast In Ramayana

The actor further revealed that he did not hear back from the casting team for 15-20 days after his audition. Having almost accepted that he might not get the role, Ravie was preparing to move on when Mukesh eventually contacted him and asked him to meet director Nitesh Tiwari.

However, the wait did not end there. Ravie met producer Namit Malhotra after another 15-20 days, followed by a script-reading session where he learnt that Ranbir Kapoor would be part of the film.

Recalling the uncertainty, Ravie said, “After that there was another 15-20 days of radio silence, and I had a fleeting thought in mind that maybe they might have found somebody better; no problem, let's move on with our lives. But after 15-20 days, I got another call and had a script reading where I got to know that Ranbir Kapoor is coming.”

Even after the script reading, the actor had to wait another 10 days. He revealed that it was only when they began shooting their first scene that he finally realised he was playing Lakshman in the film.

Ravie Dubey Gets Love From Thai Fans For Playing Lakshman

Ravie's portrayal of Lakshman has also earned him an unexpected fan following in Thailand. Fans from the country have been sharing video edits of the actor on social media and affectionately calling him ‘P'Ravie.'

The actor recently discovered that Lakshman is known as ‘Phra Lak' in Thailand's traditional epic, Ramakien. He said, “I kept seeing the name Phra Lak. I looked it up and realised that's what Shri

Lakshman is called in the Ramakien. I didn't know that, and it was such a lovely thing to discover through the people who were writing to me. The love has been enormous, and I'm deeply grateful for it.”

All About Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Namit Malhotra Compares Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman To Iron Man, Reveals Why He Was Cast In Ramayana

Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the first installement of the two-part mythological saga has crossed Rs 970 crore net in India and collected over Rs 1,700 crore worldwide in just 20 days. The second instalment is scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2028.

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