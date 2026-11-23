Sunny Deol's introduction as Lord Hanuman was among the most talked-about moments towards the end of Ramayana: Part 1. While audiences got only a glimpse of the actor as the beloved deity, the makers have now opened up about the creative decision behind his casting and what they have planned for the character in the sequel.

In a recent interview with Gold Derby, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari said that Hanuman is one of the most beloved characters in the entire Ramayana. They further shared why Sunny was the right choice to play Hanuman and why they decided to introduce him towards the end of the first instalment.

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Namit also drew an interesting comparison, calling Hanuman the ‘Iron Man' of India.

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Why Did Ramayana Makers Choose Sunny Deol As Lord Hanuman?

Explaining why Sunny was the right choice for the role, Nitesh spoke about the qualities needed to bring the character to life. He said, “In India, we have a history of popular actors playing Lord Hanuman. He's a character who needs to have this combination of being very innocent and likable, but when he's angry, the mountains will shake. That's the kind of image that Sunny Deol enjoys in our country, so we felt that he was the person that could best do justice to this immortal character.”

Agreeing with the director, Namit pointed out that Sunny has portrayed several characters who can switch from being sweet and innocent to displaying immense strength. He added that although the actor has never played a superhero, audiences have always celebrated him like one.

Why Did Ramayana Part 1 End With A Glimpse Of Hanuman?

The decision to introduce Hanuman in the post-credit scene was a conscious creative choice. The makers wanted to build anticipation around the next chapter of Rama's journey without revealing too much about the character in the first instalment.

Namit believes Hanuman's presence will take the second instalment to another level. The makers have also hinted that Ramayana: Part 2 will explore the epic on a much larger scale, with the story truly beginning to unfold from this point.

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About Sunny Deol's Hanuman Scene In Ramayana

Lord Hanuman was introduced in the post-credit scene of Ramayana: Part 1. A clip featuring Sunny Deol as the character went viral, although his face was not revealed. The footage showed Hanuman making an entry as the Hanuman Chalisa played in the background. It ended with a wider shot of him in the air as he chanted, ‘Jai Shri Ram'.

Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. While the first instalment has generated considerable anticipation for the next chapter, Ramayana: Part 2, which was originally planned for a 2027 release, is now scheduled to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2028.

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