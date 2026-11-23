Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan recently attended the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji, Goa. The actor, who has been a part of the film industry for several decades, had a fun interaction with the media at the event.

During the conversation, a reporter pointed out his resemblance to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. Responding to the observation, Ravi recalled how people used to call him “gareebon ka Mithun” (poor man's Mithun) in the early years.

Ravi Kishan Was A Huge Mithun Chakraborty Fan

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Earlier this year, Ravi Kishan spoke about his admiration for Mithun Chakraborty and recalled how he would imitate Mithun's hairstyle, walk and overall personality during his initial years in the film industry.

In a viral video shared by Instant Bollywood, Ravi could be heard talking about his fondness for the veteran actor. He said, “Pehle main tedha bhi chalta tha, lambe baal bhi tha. Main Mithun da ka bahot bada fan tha (I had long hair, I used to copy his walking style, I was a big fan of Mithunda).”



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Ravi Kishan's Acting Journey

While Mithun was one of his inspirations, Ravi Kishan eventually carved out his own identity in the film industry through his work in Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema.

He started his career with a role in Mithun Chakraborty's Pitamber in 1992. His role in Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam proved to be a major turning point in Ravi Kishan's career. The movie garnered immense popularity and his performance received widespread acclaim.

After making his mark in the Hindi film industry, Ravi shifted his focus to Bhojpuri cinema, where he quickly became a favourite in the regional film industry. So far, he has been part of Hindi, Bhojpuri, and South Indian films.

About International Film Festival of India (IFFI)

The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was held at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji, Goa, from November 20 to November 28, 2026. This year's theme is “Stories Without Borders”.



Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is serving as the festival director. Several celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Kishan and Hanuman Ansh, along with director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, attended the event.



According to Gowariker, this year's festival features 260 films, including 159 international titles from 86 countries and 76 Indian films across 18 languages. These selections were made from more than 1,400 submissions, making the festival a platform for celebrating diverse stories and cinematic voices from across the world.

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