Three companies have dividend dates scheduled in the week of Nov. 23–27, 2026. Pashupati Cotspin Ltd., Vraj Iron and Steel Ltd. and Fusion CX Ltd. feature on the dividend calendar for the week of Nov. 23–27, 2026. The schedule includes two interim dividends and one final dividend, with payouts ranging from Rs 0.02 to Rs 0.75 per share.

Pashupati Cotspin opens the week's schedule on Monday, Nov. 23, with an interim dividend of Rs 0.02 per share. Vraj Iron and Steel follows on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with an interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per share, the larger of the two interim payouts.

Fusion CX has the final entry on the calendar on Friday, Nov. 27. The company's final dividend of Rs 0.75 per share is the highest among the three payouts, exceeding Vraj Iron and Steel's dividend by 15 paise per share.

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At the announced rates, 100 eligible shares would carry a dividend of Rs 2 for Pashupati Cotspin, Rs 60 for Vraj Iron and Steel and Rs 75 for Fusion CX.

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by a day before the record date will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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