The 2026 Formula 1 season heads to the Las Vegas Grand Prix for the 21st round of the championship, with the race scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 22, for Indian viewers.

The 50-lap contest at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit will see Max Verstappen start from pole position after a dramatic qualifying session.

Although the drivers' and constructors' championships have already been decided, the battle for second place in the drivers' standings remains an important storyline heading into the final three rounds of the season.

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Verstappen will be looking to strengthen his position in that fight, while George Russell and Lando Norris will also be aiming for a strong result under the lights in Las Vegas.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026: Qualifying Results

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli was the fastest driver in qualifying, setting a time of 1:33.893. However, the newly crowned world champion will start the race from sixth place after receiving a five-place grid penalty for power unit changes.

Verstappen will therefore inherit pole position despite finishing second in qualifying with a time of 1:34.151. Mercedes' George Russell will start alongside him on the front row, while McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Isack Hadjar will occupy the second row.

The qualifying session was also a difficult one for Ferrari, with both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton failing to make it into Q3. Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, will drop down the starting order after receiving a 10-place grid penalty.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026: Starting Grid

Position Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 George Russell Mercedes 3 Lando Norris McLaren 4 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 5 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 8 Pierre Gasly Alpine 9 Franco Colapinto Alpine 10 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 11 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026: Race Date And Time

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, November 22, for Indian viewers. The race is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

It will be held at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Nevada, United States, over 50 laps.

Where To Watch F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026 Live Telecast?

There will be no regular television broadcast of the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix in India.

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Where To Watch F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026 Live Streaming?

The 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

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